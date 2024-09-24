Nifty Metal shines as Chinese central bank cuts interest rate

Nifty Metal rose over 2 per cent in morning deals on Tuesday, September 24 after the Chinese central bank cut its short-term policy interest rates, along with announcing other support measures to support its bleagured real estate market.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) lowered the 14-day reverse repo rate by 10 basis points to 1.85 per cent, after holding off on cuts for longer-term mortages.

At around 10:33 AM, the Nifty Metal was up 2.39 per cent at 9,680.4. Among its constituents, 14 stocks advanced and only 1 declined.

Among them, National Aluminium Company and NMDC were the top gainers, both rising above 4 per cent each. Similarly, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Vedanta, Tata Steel, and Hindustan Copper were up 3 per cent each. Jindal Steel and Power and Hindalco were up over 2 per cent each, while Jindal Stainless, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel and Welspun Corporation traded over 1 per cent higher.

Following the news, Asian stocks also hit a two-and-a-half year high. At last count, the Chinese blue-chip CSI300 Index was up 1 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite was up 2.38 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed over 3.28 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was up 0.74 per cent.

PBOC rate cut

After the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a massive 50 bps, the PBOC on Monday lowered its 14-day reverse repo rate by 10 bps to 1.85 per cent. PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng, while making the announcement, said the PBOC would cut the 7-day repo rate by 0.2 percentage points.

At a press conference, Governor Gongsheng hinted that China will be reducing the reserve requirement ratio by 50 bps soon. He also indicated that a 0.2-0.25 per cent reduction in the loan prime rate was also on the table. Last Friday, the PBOC had maintained its main benchmark lending rates at their current levels during the monthly fixing.