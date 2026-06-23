Beyond Naukri, Info Edge's ₹41,300-crore startup portfolio shines

Since 2007, the company has made investments of ₹4,900 crore across 135 startups across sectors. This is now valued at ₹41,300 crore as of March this year, translating into about 8.4x the invested capital and a 33 per cent rate of return.

Among the key segments, the company has invested ₹610 crore across 28 AI startups, and the portfolio is valued at ₹1,270 crore, with a 2.1x return and a 33 per cent rate of return. Other investments include ₹460 crore in 30 deeptech startups. Consumer tech and consumer AI are the largest contributors to portfolio value, with ₹2,760 crore invested across 45 companies. The portfolio is valued at ₹37,220 crore, translating into a 34 per cent return and a 13.5x gain. The company indicated that AI, deeptech, and consumer tech would be the key drivers of future value creation.

While its investments are doing well, stress in the recruitment business due to weak hiring trends and uncertainty in the information technology (IT) sector saw the stock shed over 25 per cent in the last six months and 32 per cent in one year.

The Street will thus track progress on the operational front, especially any recovery in the recruitment business. Recruitment billings in the fourth quarter (January-March/Q4) of 2025-26 (FY26) were up 9.5 per cent compared to the third quarter (October-December/Q3) of FY26 growth of 11 per cent and the historical average of 14-15 per cent. Sectors such as technology, IT services, and business process management grew 6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The company indicated that the hiring environment remains subdued as companies continue to adopt a cautious stance amid economic and geopolitical uncertainties. However, demand for AI and machine learning-related hiring remains healthy.

Given the headwinds in the recruitment space, most brokerages have either reduced their target prices or maintained a ‘reduce’/’sell’ rating on the stock. Mirae Asset Sharekhan Research has trimmed its price target and valuation multiple to reflect near-term risks from AI-led disruption, a potential slowdown in revenue growth driven by softer hiring trends, slower billings momentum, and ongoing headwinds in segments such as education (impact of AI on traffic) and real estate, which could weigh on revenue visibility.

Revenues of the real estate segment 99acres grew 21.2 per cent Y-o-Y due to the reversal of warranty-related provisions amounting to ₹20 crore, even as billings growth remained muted at 1.9 per cent. The company remains confident of market share gains, which will aid the recovery in billings growth. Billings in the education portal (Shiksha) declined 12.9 per cent Y-o-Y as AI-related impact was visible from AI-driven search changes (Google AI summaries and AI bots). Jeevansathi revenue was up 18.8 per cent Y-o-Y, and billings were up 21 per cent Y-o-Y.