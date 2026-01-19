Bharat Coking Coal rallies 77% as shares make strong market debut

Shares of Bharat Coking Coal, a leading coal miner, surged 77 per cent during their trading debut on Monday. The stock hit a high of Rs 45.2 and a low of Rs 40.13 before settling at Rs 40.66, up Rs 17.66 over its issue price of Rs 23.

The stellar debut follows an encouraging response to its Rs 1,071 crore IPO, the first on the mainboard during calendar 2026.

The IPO had garnered over 147 times subscription and attracted bids worth Rs 1.2 trillion.

Bharat Coking Coal’s IPO was entirely an offer for sale by parent Coal India. Following the IPO, Coal India’s stake in the company has declined to 90 per cent.

At the last close, the company was valued at Rs 18,935 crore. During the first six months of fiscal 2025–26, the company had clocked a net profit of Rs 124 crore on revenues of Rs 5,659 crore.

Bharat Coking Coal is engaged in the production of coking coal, non-coking coal and washed coal – key raw materials for the steel industry.