PNB share price slips over 5% from 52-week high post Q3 results; here's why

Punjab National Bank share price today:

Punjab National Bank (PNB) share price fell sharply after hitting a 52-week high after the bank reported a dip in net interest income (NII) in the third quarter (Q3FY26).

Punjab National Bank's share price declined as much as 5.37 per cent to ₹125.25 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Earlier in the day, the stock had jumped 2.11 per cent and touched a 52-week high of ₹135.15.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Punjab National Bank saw a trade of 81.06 million shares.

Punjab National Bank share price settled 3.04 per cent down at ₹128.33, as compared to 0.47 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Punjab National Bank pare gains today?

Punjab National Bank's share price corrected sharply after hitting a 52-week high as the lender reported a decline in its net interest income (NII) for the December quarter (Q3FY26). The net interest income (NII) fell 4.5 per cent on year to ₹10,533 crore from ₹11,032 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Provisions surged during the December quarter. The Provision Coverage Ratio was at 96.99 per cent, up 22 basis points on year. The slippage ratio was at 0.67 per cent, up 2 basis points on year, Punjab National Bank said in an exchange filing.

Punjab National Bank reported that its net profit rose 13.1 per cent on year to ₹5,100 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year(Q3FY26) from ₹4,508 crore in the similar period a year ago, according to an exchange filing.

The Gross Non-Performing Asset (GNPA) was at 3.19 per cent in the December quarter (Q3FY26) versus 3.45 per cent in the previous quarter. The Net Non-Performing Asset was at 0.32 per cent, compared to 0.35 per cent, the lender said in the exchange filing.

Technical View: analyst suggests buy-on-dip strategy

Punjab National Bank has delivered a sharp rally of nearly 58 per cent from its March 2025 lows, indicating that the stock is currently in an over-stretched zone in the short term. On the weekly chart, the price continues to trade above its 9 and 26-period exponential moving average (EMA), which confirms that the broader trend remains positive, said Jigar S. Patel, senior manager, equity technical research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.