Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Bharat Forge hits 52-week high on inking contract with Ministry of Defence

Bharat Forge hits 52-week high on inking contract with Ministry of Defence

The buying on the counter came after the company inked the largest small arms contract with the Ministry of Defence

Bharat Forge share price

Image: Wikipedia

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharat Forge shares rose 2.5 per cent and hit a 52-week high on BSE at ₹1,491.95 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company inked the largest small arms contract with the Ministry of Defence.
 
At 12:15 PM, Bharat Forge’s share price was trading 1.13 per cent higher at ₹1471.4 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.46 per cent at 85,066.94.
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹70,345.96 crore. Its 52-week low was at ₹919.10. Under the contract, Bharat Forge will supply 255,128 CQB Carbines (5.56 x 45 mm) to the Indian Army. The order is valued at ₹1,661.9 crore and has to be executed within five years. 
 
 
“The Indian MoD has awarded Bharat Forge Limited (BFL) a ₹1,661.9 crore contract for the supply of 255,128 CQB Carbines (5.56 x 45 mm) to the Indian Army,” the filing read. 
 
According to the filing, the 5.56 x 45 mm CQB Carbine is an indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured (IDDM) compact firearm jointly developed by Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), DRDO and Bharat Forge Ltd., Pune. 

Also Read

Hindustan Zinc share price

Hindustan Zinc shares drop as silver rally loses steam; check details

Nifty, Sensex were trading higher on December 31

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 448 pts, Nifty tops 26,100; SMIDs gain; PSU Bank, Metal shares lead

VA Tech Wabag

Motilal Oswal bullish on VA Tech Wabag; strong order book supports growth

JSW Steel, JSW

Axis Securities says 'Buy' JSW Steel shares; 3 reasons behind bullish call

Apollo Micro Systems share

Apollo Micro Systems shares hovers near 5% upper circuit; here's why

 
“Bharat Forge, and our wholly owned defence subsidiary Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited (KSSL), remain dedicated to equipping the Indian Armed Forces with ‘Made in India’ advanced defence equipment and platforms,” the filing read. 
 
Recently, analysts at Motilal Oswal said that they expect Bharat Forge (BHFC) to ride a multi-year expansion cycle led by its fast-growing defence and aerospace businesses, even as the brokerage remains cautious on the stock’s valuations and lingering weaknesses in commercial vehicle (CV) markets and overseas operations. 
 
In its note after meeting the company’s management, the brokerage highlighted that Bharat Forge's transition from a traditional forging major to a diversified defence and aerospace manufacturer is beginning to take firm shape, offering a more resilient growth runway ahead.
 
At the core of the bullish narrative is Bharat Forge’s swelling defence order book, now at nearly ₹114,000 crore and executable over the next three to four years. This, Motilal Oswal notes, places defence as the company’s most powerful growth driver in the medium term.

More From This Section

Shriram Finance share price

Brokerages raise target on Shriram Finance post analyst call; details here

Dr Lal PathLabs: Street worried over rising pressures

HDFC Sec turns bullish on Dr Lal PathLabs; upgrades to 'Buy'; raises target

Zydus Wellness share price

Zydus Wellness zooms 10% in trade; Motilal Oswal initiates 'Buy'; check TP

Steel

Jindal Stainless, Jindal Steel, SAIL, Tata Steel rally up to 4%; here's why

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Voda Idea, Indus Towers soar up to 24% in Dec; stocks at 52-week highs

Topics : Bharat Forge Buzzing stocks Markets BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayCBSE 2026 Exam PostponedDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateBank Holiday
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon