close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Bias for Nifty likely to remain bearish below 17,210: HDFC Securities

Among individual stocks, the technical & derivative analyst from HDFC Securities recommends to Buy Mahanagar Gas and Dr.Reddy's Labs.

Vinay Rajani Business Standard Mumbai
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Web Exclusive

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nifty View
The Nifty has been moving in the narrow range for last nine trading sessions. During these nine trading sessions, the lowest level is 16,828, which can act as a strong support.

Any sustainable level below 16,828 on the Nifty, could intensify the selling pressure in the market. Trend of the Nifty would be considered bearish, unless Nifty surpasses the crucial resistance 17,210. 
BUY
Mahanagar Gas (MGL)
Last close: Rs 979

Also Read

Vinay Rajani recommends to buy HCC, Nava as stocks crossed key resistances

Vinay Rajani recommends Buy on Avadh Sugar, Shree Digvijay Cement

Here's why Vinay Rajani recommends to buy SBI Life, Indian Oil

Trading strategy in Nifty on the Budget Day by Vinay Rajani

Vinay Rajani expects Nifty to remain bullish, sees 18,735 as next hurdle

Nifty FMCG looks weak; PVT Bank Index likely to outperform: Ravi Nathani

Stocks to watch: Adani Group, Vedanta, NHPC, PNB Housing, RHI Magnesita

Sebi slaps penalties totalling Rs 36 cr on PNB Finance, CCCL, others

S&P 500 edges down while bond yields rise with gold for a 2nd day

Wait for stock exchanges to update data at quarter-end: Adani CFO

Target: Rs 1,025; Rs 1,050
Stop-Loss: Rs 945

The primary trend of the stock has been bullish, as it has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly charts. On the daily chart, stock is on the verge of breaking out from “Flag” pattern.
The stock is placed above all important moving averages. Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength in the current uptrend.

BUY
Dr.Reddy's
Last close: Rs 4,541
Target: Rs 4,750; Rs 4,890
Stop-Loss: Rs 4,409
The stock is placed above all important moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames. Pharma sector has started outperforming from last couple of sessions. Indicators and oscillators have been showing bullish trend. Volumes have been rising along with price rise. 

(Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are personal).

 

Mahanagar Gas

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated:

Topics : Market technicals | Nifty Outlook | Stocks to buy | Mahanagar Gas | Dr. Reddy's | stocks technical analysis | technical charts

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 7:43 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Gold prices fall Rs 240 to Rs 59,450, silver declines to Rs 73,000 per kg

gold, gold prices
2 min read

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty flat; Asian indices upbeat, US shares tepid

BSE, stock market, sensex
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Bias for Nifty likely to remain bearish below 17,210: Vinay Rajani

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty FMCG looks weak; PVT Bank Index likely to outperform: Ravi Nathani

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
3 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Group, Vedanta, NHPC, PNB Housing, RHI Magnesita

stock market, markets, trading, nse, bse, sensex, nifty, rally, coronavirus, covid, lockdown
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Six Adani Group stocks locked in 5% lower circuit; ACC hits 52-week low

Adani
3 min read
Premium

Eye on expansion, Haldiram family to invest Rs 2,500 crore in 5 years

Haldiram
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Inflation, rate hikes play market party poopers in FY23; smallcaps hit hard

BSE, stock market, sensex
4 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Group, Vedanta, NHPC, PNB Housing, RHI Magnesita

stock market, markets, trading, nse, bse, sensex, nifty, rally, coronavirus, covid, lockdown
4 min read

Bandhan Bank crashes to 3-year low on heavy volumes

With the IDFC buy, Kolkata-headquartered Bandhan group will gain an entry straightway into the top-10 club.
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon