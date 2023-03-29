Bias for Nifty likely to remain bearish below 17,210: HDFC Securities

The Nifty has been moving in the narrow range for last nine trading sessions. During these nine trading sessions, the lowest level is 16,828, which can act as a strong support.

Any sustainable level below 16,828 on the Nifty, could intensify the selling pressure in the market. Trend of the Nifty would be considered bearish, unless Nifty surpasses the crucial resistance 17,210.

The stock is placed above all important moving averages. Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength in the current uptrend.

The primary trend of the stock has been bullish, as it has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly charts. On the daily chart, stock is on the verge of breaking out from “Flag” pattern.