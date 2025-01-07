Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 10:04 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Biocon share rises 4% as arm gets Japan's PMDA approval for Psoriasis drug

Biocon share rises 4% as arm gets Japan's PMDA approval for Psoriasis drug

The rise in Biocon stock was also fuelled after Jefferies upgraded the stock to 'Buy', and raised the target to Rs 400

biocon

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Biocon share price: Pharmaceutical behemoth Biocon share price was buzzing in trade on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, as the scrip rose up to 4.44 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 374.55 per share. 
 
The northward move in the Biocon share price came on the back of two positive developments. 
 
The first major catalyst came from Biocon’s subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, which announced an approval from Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA). The regulatory body gave the green light to Ustekinumab BS, a subcutaneous biosimilar injection to Stelara, marking a key breakthrough for the company. 
 
The biosimilar, designed to treat Psoriasis Vulgaris and Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA), was developed and manufactured in-house and will be exclusively marketed in Japan by Yoshindo Inc., Biocon’s commercial partner.
 
 
Secondly, the company received a major rating and price target update from the New York-based financial services company Jefferies, according to reports. The brokerage upgraded Biocon to ‘Buy’, and also raised the target to Rs 400. The new target price reflects an upside of 11.54 per cent from the previous close (January 6) of Rs 358.60.

Also Read

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

Stocks to Watch, Jan 3, 2025: TaMo, M&M, Airtel, Avenue Supermarts, IOC

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Religare Broking's Ajit Mishra says buy these pharma, QSR and auto stocks

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Kiran Mazumdar

Kiran Mazumdar gets 'Jamsetji Tata Award' for biosciences movement in India

biocon

Biocon share falls 4% after USFDA issues VAI tag for Bengaluru's API unit

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Biocon rises 3% after its arm gets US FDA nod for psoriasis drug YESINTEK

 
About Biocon
 
Biocon is among the leading global biotechnology companies, focused on manufacturing innovative biotechnology products and providing research services. The company operates through several business segments, including Biosimilars, Research Services, Generics, and Novel Biologics. 
 
Biocon Biologics, its biosimilars arm, holds a portfolio of 20 biosimilars spanning across critical therapeutic areas such as oncology, immunology, and diabetes, with significant market share in advanced markets. The company also has a robust pipeline of over 20 molecules expected to be launched by 2030. 
 
Syngene, its research services arm, is an independent entity that offers comprehensive discovery, development, and manufacturing services to various industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and consumer goods.
 
The company’s generics division specialises in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) with an extensive portfolio of over 50 products, including high-potency molecules. Biocon has made strides in novel biologics, with the introduction of India’s first indigenously produced monoclonal antibody, Nimotuzumab, and Itolizumab for treating psoriasis. 
 
The company continues to expand its manufacturing capacity globally, including a recent acquisition of a US oral solid dosage facility and a biologics manufacturing facility through Syngene. 
 
Biocon share price history
 
Biocon shares have gained about 2 per cent in the last 5 days. The scrip has surged nearly 33 per cent in the past year.
 
The market capitalisation of Biocon is Rs 44,692.34 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category.
 
At 9:46 AM, Biocon shares were trading 3.85 per cent higher at Rs 372.40 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.53 per cent higher at 78,375.77 levels.
 

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 100 pts higher at 78,050; Nifty at 23,650; Oil, Cons dur lead, IT drags

IPO

Capital Infra Trust IPO invites bids: Analysts weigh on long-term prospects

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

Quadrant Future Tek IPO opens today: GMP up 72%; Should you subscribe?

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Market Today: FY25 GDP; Quadrant, Capital Infra IPOs; Indo Farm IPO listing

Premiummarkets

Analysts remain optimistic on FMCG major ITC post hotel arm spin-off

Topics : Biocon Buzzing stocks BSE NSE Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 Biocon stocks MARKETS TODAY Indian stock markets NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon