Home / Markets / News / BioNtech to buy CureVac in $1.25 billion share deal to boost cancer focus

BioNtech to buy CureVac in $1.25 billion share deal to boost cancer focus

CureVac about a year ago opted to focus on oncology when it agreed to sell its remaining influenza and COVID-19 vaccine development to its alliance partner, Britain's GSK

women getting vaccine shots

Under the agreed deal, which pairs two former rivals in the race to develop COVID-19 vaccines, each CureVac share will be exchanged for about $5.46 in BioNTech American depositary shares (Photo: Freepik)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

German biotech firm BioNTech has agreed to acquire domestic peer CureVac for about $1.25 billion worth of BioNTech shares, it said on Thursday, to boost its work on new mRNA-based cancer treatments.
 
Under the agreed deal, which pairs two former rivals in the race to develop COVID-19 vaccines, each CureVac share will be exchanged for about $5.46 in BioNTech American depositary shares, or ADS, BioNTech said.
 
The deal further underscores BioNTech's costly long-term ambition to focus on new cancer treatments and show that its success as Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine partner, which left its balance sheet flush with billions of euros in cash, was not a fluke.
 
 
"With the acquisition, BioNTech aims to strengthen the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of investigational mRNA-based cancer immunotherapy," it said.
 
CureVac about a year ago opted to focus on oncology when it agreed to sell its remaining influenza and COVID-19 vaccine development to its alliance partner, Britain's GSK.

cancer Pharma COVID-19 Vaccine

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

