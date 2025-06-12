Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Investors' wealth erodes by Rs 5.98 trillion as markets tumble

Investors' wealth erodes by Rs 5.98 trillion as markets tumble

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined 1 per cent in tandem with weak global market trends amid growing tensions in the Middle East

DIIs, FPIs, NSE-listed firms, March 2025 shareholding, Prime Database, mutual funds ownership, insurance companies investment, foreign investors, domestic equity market, Indian stock market

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped by Rs 5,98,759.27 crore to Rs 4,49,58,383.92 crore. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investors' wealth eroded by Rs 5.98 trillion on Thursday, tracking weak trends in equities where the BSE Sensex tumbled 1 per cent.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined 1 per cent in tandem with weak global market trends amid growing tensions in the Middle East.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 823.16 points or 1 per cent to settle at 81,691.98. During the day, it plunged 991.98 points or 1.20 per cent to 81,523.16.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped by Rs 5,98,759.27 crore to Rs 4,49,58,383.92 crore ($5.26 trillion).

"The selloff was triggered by weak global cues, volatility from the weekly F&O expiry, and renewed concerns over global trade and geopolitical tensions. Investors reacted to feeble global cues as markets assessed the uncertain outcome of US-China trade negotiations and rising tensions in the Middle East, which pushed oil prices higher and weighed on risk appetite.

 

Also Read

IPO

Oswal Pumps IPO open tomorrow: Should you bid? Here's what analysts suggest

ipo market listing share market

Patil Automation IPO opens on June 16: Check GMP, price band, key dates

IPO

Monolithisch India IPO Day 1 update: Subscribed 24% in first hour, GMP 25%

IPO

Jainik Power & Cables IPO Day 3 update; check subscription, GMP, key dates

Asian markets, stock market trading

Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, L&T Tech: Analyst pick 3 stocks to buy today

"The weekly expiry of derivatives contracts added to intraday volatility and profit-booking, amplifying the downward move," Satish Chandra Aluri, Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, said.

From the Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Titan, Eternal, Power Grid, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra and Hindustan Unilever were among the biggest laggards.

Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and Tech Mahindra were the gainers.

Among sectoral indices, power tumbled 2.19 per cent, utilities (2.18 per cent), oil & gas (2.10 per cent), realty (2.07 per cent), consumer durables (2.02 per cent), industrials (1.98 per cent), auto (1.71 per cent), consumer discretionary (1.67 per cent) and metal (1.63 per cent).

As many as 2,729 stocks declined while 1,282 advanced and 140 remained unchanged on the BSE.

The BSE midcap gauge tanked 1.52 per cent and smallcap index dropped 1.38 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex crashes 823 pts, Nifty below 24,900; all sectors settle in red

air india plane

Boeing shares fall after Air India flight crashes near Ahmedabad airport

pharma medicine drugs

Eris soars 11% on Thursday, zooms 61% from low; is it time to book profit?

Stock broker, broker, trader, marker, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Sensex crashes 992 pts, Nifty below 25,000; Why markets are falling today?

construction labour worker

Why is Ashoka Buildcon share price under pressure today? Find out here

Topics : Stock Market BSE Sensex Asian Paints

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportAir India Plane Crash in GujaratWhy Stock Market Down TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon