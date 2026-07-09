Bloomberg rolls out electronic platform for Indian government bond trading

Bloomberg on Thursday said it has facilitated the first electronic trade in Indian government bonds (IGBs) through its Terminal, allowing foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to execute transactions with domestic and international banks through a single electronic platform.

The platform is directly connected to the Negotiated Dealing System-Order Matching (NDS-OM), operated by Clearcorp Dealing Systems (India) Ltd, enabling investors to place, execute, and allocate trades electronically.

The offering is part of Bloomberg Electronic Markets and provides FPIs with an end-to-end electronic workflow for trading Indian government securities.

According to Bloomberg, the integration with NDS-OM aims to improve operational efficiency by reducing manual intervention in the trading process and lowering the risk of operational errors. Investors can place, monitor, execute, and allocate trades through the Bloomberg Terminal while accessing liquidity from both domestic and overseas banks.

The first electronic trade on the platform was executed by State Street Investment Management.

Varun Chojhar, Head of Bloomberg South Asia, said the platform connects Bloomberg's global liquidity network with NDS-OM, offering clients a more efficient route to access liquidity in the Indian government bond market.

The development comes as India's government bond market continues to attract greater foreign participation following its inclusion in major global bond indices. Bloomberg noted that the launch follows the inclusion of India's Fully Accessible Route (FAR) bonds in the Bloomberg Emerging Market Local Currency Government Index in 2025.

Foreign investor interest in Indian sovereign debt has increased in recent years after the Reserve Bank of India opened a segment of government securities to unrestricted foreign investment under the FAR route. The inclusion of Indian bonds in global indices has also led to a rise in passive inflows into the debt market.