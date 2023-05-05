Blue Star rallies 5% on 1:1 bonus plan; 3-fold jump in Q4 net

Twitter removes legacy blue ticks for thousands; all you need to know
Blue Star jumps 5% on plans of bonus shares; board meet on May 04
From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today
Twitter Blue 'verification' rolled out in India, to cost Rs 719 per month
Have a Twitter blue tick? Buy a Blue subscription or lose it from April 1
Hero Moto, SpiceJet, AEL, TVS Motor among top 10 stocks to watch on Friday
MARKET LIVE: Sensex slides 300 pts, Nifty near 18,150; HDFC twins slump 4%
F&O strategy: HDFC Securities suggests Bull Spread on L&T Finance
Charts show Nifty Realty in 'overbought' zone, adopt sell-on-rise strategy
BSE resolves 253 investors complaints against listed cos in April