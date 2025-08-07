Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 01:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Blue Star share price rise 4% after posting Q1 results; check details

Blue Star share price rise 4% after posting Q1 results; check details

Blue Star shares rose 3.5 per cent after the company posted Q1 results, during market hours on Wednesday

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Blue Star shares rose 3.5 per cent on Thursday, August 7, 2025, and logged an intra-day high at ₹1,833.9 per share on National Stock Exchange (NSE). The buying on the counter came after the company posted Q1 results, during market hours on Wednesday. 
 
At 12:56 PM, Blue Star share price was up 2.68 per cent at ₹1,078.6 per share on NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was 0.59 per cent lower at 24,428.7. 

Blue Star Q1 results 

In Q1, Blue Star consolidated net profit came in at ₹120.96 crore, down 28 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as compared to ₹168.84 crore a year ago. 
 
The revenue from operations stood at ₹2,982.25 crore, as compared to ₹2,865.37 crore, up 4 per cent. 
 
The company's Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹200 crore, as compared to ₹238crore, down 16 per cent Y-o-Y. Ebitda margin stood at 16.2 per cent, as against 13 per cent. 
 
"Despite this headwind faced by the Room AC business, the company has delivered robust revenue growth across other key businesses. Backed by a healthy order book and prospects of demand reviving during the festive season, we are optimistic about growth for the full year," the company said in its filing. 

Check List of Q1 results today

 

Blue Star management commentary 

"While the first quarter of FY26 was impacted due to poor room air conditioners sales owing to unseasonal rains during summer season, it is expected that the demand will revive during the festival season," the management said.
 
It added: Further, a strong portfolio of B2B products and solutions comprising ElectroMechanical Projects, Commercial Air Conditioning, and Commercial Refrigeration should help Blue Star partly offset the shortfall during the rest of the financial year. 

About Blue Star 

Blue Star is India's leading Air Conditioning, Commercial Refrigeration and MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing and Fire-fighting) contracting company with over 80 years of experience. The Company’s philosophy is rooted in the principles of ‘Trust’ and ‘Excellence’, which have served as the guiding force behind its remarkable journey of growth. Renowned for its customer-centric ethos, Blue Star is recognised for delivering innovative, value-driven products and solutions that strongly resonate in the market.
 
The Company offers a plethora of cooling solutions, including chillers, ducted systems, VRFs, room ACs, deep freezers, water coolers, and cold rooms, among others. It has also made inroads into air purification, engineering facilities management, commercial kitchens, and medical refrigeration. 

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

