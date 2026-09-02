Bond yields spike globally: What should be your fixed income strategy?

The bond market is making headlines as yields have spiked to multi-decade highs globally , sparking a risk-off sentiment. But the sharp rise in yields is also throwing up opportunities for fixed-income investors to lock in attractive returns, with fund managers favouring the shorter end of the curve amid expectations of further rate hikes.

The yield on 10-year US Treasury notes rose to ​a near three-year high of 4.81 per cent. Japan's 10-year yield was perched above 3 per cent, a 30-year high, and Australia's ‌10-year government bond yield rose to 5.198 per cent, its highest level in over 15 years, according to a Reuters report.

Back home, the yield on India's 10-year government bond also rose 4 basis points to 7 per cent in Wednesday's session, touching its highest level in three months.

Growing inflation fears and expectations of monetary tightening by the central bankers due to the spike in global oil prices are among key drivers of the yields. Brent futures topped the $96 per barrel mark as supply disruption fears strengthened following a fresh exchange of fire between the US and Iran.

Sandeep Bagla, CEO of Trust Mutual Funds, said that the main reason for the rise in bond yields is the expectations of higher inflation going forward. Other big reasons are commodity price increases globally and loose monetary policy and low interest rates, he said. "In the US, the central bank has been supporting economic activity, and interest rates have been too low for too long. And the fact that nothing is being done to curb inflation in the future is what is driving bond yields higher."

The spike in yields is also impacting the equity markets. While Indian stock market benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, declined over 1 per cent each, Nikkei and Kospi lost 3 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. Jefferies' global head of equity strategy Christopher Wood said a spike above 5 per cent can lead to a short-term market correction. READ MORE

Back home, the Indian debt market is currently pricing in around 75 basis points of rate hikes and tight liquidity conditions going forward, said Murthy Nagarajan, head – fixed Income, Tata Asset Management.

"Looking ahead, the US FOMC meeting, the government's second-half borrowing programme, developments around crude oil prices and food inflation will be the key factors to watch, as these could influence the RBI's policy stance in the coming months," he said.

Strategy for fixed income investors

Against this backdrop, Bagla said that the strategy should be at the lower end of the curve, which is in India, two- to three-year corporate bonds of high quality, where the spreads are attractive, in anticipation of rate hikes.

"These bonds can also be safe in the sense that, as time passes, the maturity of these bonds will come down. They will start trading at a lower end of the yield curve as the maturity approaches, protecting the investor. You should move towards the shorter end of the curve, roughly two to three years, and opt for high-quality corporate bonds," he added.

Nagarajan also believes that at the current yield levels, low-duration funds continue to offer carry above 7 per cent, while duration products are offering yields above 7.5 per cent, making current levels attractive for investors.

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