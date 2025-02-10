Business Standard

BSE subsidiary unveils five new indices; Ajax Engineering IPO booked 20%

Construction equipment maker Ajax Engineering's initial public offering (IPO) garnered nearly 20 per cent subsc­ri­ption on Monday, the opening day

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital(Photo: Shutterstock)

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

Asia Index, a subsidiary of BSE, has launched five new indices — the BSE 1000, BSE Next 500, BSE 250 Microcap, BSE Next 250 Microcap, and BSE 1000 Multicap (equal size weighted).  These indices are designed to capture the performance of a diverse range of companies, from largecap to microcap, ensuring broad market coverage, the exchange proviBSEer said.
 
Ajax Engineering IPO booked 20% on Day 1 
Construction equipment maker Ajax Engineering’s initial public offering (IPO) garnered nearly 20 per cent subsc­ri­ption on Monday, the opening day.  On Friday, the company allotted shares worth Rs 379 crore to anchor investors, with SBI Funds investing Rs 212 crore through two of its funds.  The company’s Rs 1,269 crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale by promoters and private equity major Kedaara Capital. The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 599-629 per share. At the upper end, the company is valued at almost Rs 7,200 crore
 

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

