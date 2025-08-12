Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bumper debut! Highway Infra lists at 67% premium, hits upper circuit

Bumper debut! Highway Infra lists at 67% premium, hits upper circuit

Highway Infrastructure listed at ₹117 on the BSE, with a premium of 67 per cent from the issue price of ₹70

Highway Infrastructure IPO listing

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Highway Infrastructure IPO, Highway Infrastructure share price today: Shares of Highway Infrastructure, an infrastructure development and management company, made a solid market debut on Tuesday, August 12, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). 
 
Highway Infrastructure stock listed at ₹117 on the BSE, marking a premium of ₹47 or 67 per cent over the issue price of ₹70. Post-listing, the stock touched 5 per cent upper circuit and was trading at a high of ₹122.84.  
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock debuted at ₹115, reflecting a premium of ₹45 or 64 per cent.
 
Highway Infrastructure IPO listing was significantly above the grey market estimates. Ahead of their D-Street debut, the unlisted shares of Highway Infrastructure were trading at ₹94 per share, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹24 or 34.3 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.
 

Highway Infrastructure IPO details

The public offering of Highway Infrastructure comprised a fresh issue of 13.9 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 4.6 million shares. The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹65 to ₹70 per share, and a lot size of 211 shares.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

