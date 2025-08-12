Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Man Industries shares plunge 10% as revenue drops; check Q1 breakdown here

Man Industries shares plunge 10% as revenue drops; check Q1 breakdown here

Man Industries shares fell 10 per cent after its June quarter revenue marginally dropped; profit, however, rose 45 per cent

Man Industries shares fell 10 per cent (Representative Picture)

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Shares of Man Industries fell over 10 per cent on Tuesday after the company reported a marginal decline in revenue in the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26)
 
The iron and steel products maker's stock fell as much as 10.11 per cent during the day to ₹398.1 per share, the biggest intraday fall since April 7 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 7 per cent lower at ₹412 apiece, compared to a 0.20 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 9:40 AM. 
 
Shares of the company are down 6 per cent from their peak in June and currently trade at 15 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 11.8 per cent this year, compared to a 4.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Man Industries has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,771.77 crore.   Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

Man Industries (India) Q1 results 

The company reported a 44.99 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹27.62 crore for the quarter ended June, compared with ₹19.05 crore in the same period last year. The growth came despite a 0.88 per cent decline in sales to ₹742.13 crore from ₹748.70 crore a year earlier.
 
At the operating level, Ebitda rose 28.2 per cent to ₹49.4 crore from ₹38.5 crore, with the Ebitda margin improving to 6.6 per cent from 5.1 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s executable order book stood at ₹3,200 crore as of June 2025, with deliveries scheduled over the next six to 12 months. It also has a bid pipeline of around ₹15,000 crore.
 
The company said that the export volumes in the quarter were impacted by deferments in certain scheduled consignments due to vessel availability issues arising from the Iran-Israel conflict. These shipments are now in transit and are expected to be accounted for in the current quarter. 

Man Industries management commentary

The company reaffirmed its FY26 revenue growth guidance of 20 per cent, supported by the strong momentum expected in the second half of the fiscal year. "This confidence is underpinned by our robust production schedule for H2FY26 and steady order inflows, which are set to significantly enhance capacity utilisation."
 
"The strong rise in profitability and healthy margin expansion this quarter underscores the resilience, scalability, and operational excellence of our business model," Nikhil Mansukhani, managing director, said. "With our capacity expansion projects in Saudi Arabia and Jammu progressing well, we are well on track to enhance production capabilities, drive efficiencies, and strengthen our footprint in both domestic and international markets."
 

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

