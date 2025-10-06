Buy, sell, hold? Trading strategy in PSU bank stocks amid stake sale buzz?

Shares of state-run public sector banks (PSU) have been in limelight lately, with the Nifty PSU Bank index up nearly 1.5 per cent in early days this October. The Nifty PSU Bank index had surged 11.4 per cent in September, and has rallied over 33 per cent since the end of February 2025. Among PSU bank stocks - Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Bank Of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda and Union Bank Of India surged in the range of 11 - 19 per cent last month; whereas Central Bank Of India, Uco Bank, Bank Of Maharashtra, Punjab & Sind Bank and Indian Overseas Bank - which are potential divestment candidates - were up in the range of 4 - 9 per cent each. India's largest state-run bank - the State Bank of India (SBI) stock advanced around 9 per cent. The government is likely to sell stake in select PSU Bank stocks in order to comply with market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) mandate on minimum public shareholding. As per media reports dated August, the government appointed Goldman Sachs as the sole transaction adviser for the stake sale in first PSU banks - Central Bank Of India, Uco Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Indian Overseas Bank; while some reports also named Bank of Maharashtra. ALSO READ | SkyGold, Voltamp among 5 stocks promoters sold stake in Sept; how to trade?
5 PSU Bank stocks to watch out forInterestingly, barring Bank of Maharashtra - the other 4 PSU bank shares have under-performed and declined up to 26 per cent in the last seven months (since February end). Given the background of a likely stake sale, here's a trading strategy in these 5 PSU bank shares.
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB)Current Price: ₹39.86 Likely Target: ₹43 / ₹34.15 Upside Potential: 7.9% Downside Risk: 14.3% Support: ₹38.65; ₹37.30 Resistance: ₹41.75 IOB stock is seen languishing below the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) since the breakdown in September 2024. The daily chart suggests that the trend is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹41.75 levels; above which another stiff resistance exists at ₹43 levels.
On the downside, the stock has near support at ₹38.65 and ₹37.30 levels; below which a test of ₹34.15 seems likely. ALSO READ | Sky Gold, Voltamp among 5 stocks promoters sold stake in Sept; how to trade?