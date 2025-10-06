Monday, October 06, 2025 | 11:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Krystal Integrated Services jumps 7% on bagging this deal from Delhi Govt

Krystal Integrated Services Limited (KISL) shares jumped today following the award of two major contracts worth approximately ₹157 crore from the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi.

Krystal Intergated Services share price today, October 6, 2025

Set up in 2000 and headquartered in Mumbai, Krystal Integrated Services Limited is among India’s fastest-growing integrated facility management providers.

New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Krystal Integrated Services share price: Krystal Integrated Services shares were trading higher on Monday, October 6, 2025, with the scrip rising as much as 6.71 per cent to an intraday high of ₹658 per share.
 
At 11:10 AM, Krystal Integrated Services shares were trading 2.51 per cent higher at ₹632.05  per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.37 per cent higher at 81,510.71 levels.
 

What led to the sharp uptick in Krystal Integrated Services shares today?

 
Krystal Integrated Services Limited (KISL) shares jumped today following the award of two major contracts worth approximately ₹157 crore from the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi. The agreements, covering sanitation and security services, are set to run from October 16, 2025, to October 15, 2027.
 
 
The ₹83 crore sanitation contract involves deploying trained personnel for daily cleaning across classrooms, washrooms, outdoor areas, building exteriors, and stadiums of the Directorate’s educational institutions. Using specialised equipment and eco-friendly solutions, Krystal Integrated Services aims to maintain high hygiene standards for thousands of students, teachers, and staff across one of India’s largest school networks.
 
In parallel, the Security Manpower Services 2.0 contract, valued at around ₹74 crore, will see Krystal deploy over 1,100 trained unarmed security personnel across offices, institutions, commercial spaces, and residential areas under the Directorate. 

The company will provide access control, rapid incident response, and continuous monitoring, ensuring safe and orderly environments for students, faculty, staff, and visitors. The scale of this deployment underscores Krystal’s capability in managing complex, mission-critical operations and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for high-value institutional and government initiatives.
 

About Krystal Integrated Services

 
Set up in 2000 and headquartered in Mumbai, Krystal Integrated Services Limited is among India’s fastest-growing integrated facility management providers. Serving sectors such as healthcare, education, government administration, transportation, and retail, KISL offers facility services, security solutions, staffing, payroll, and catering. 
Between FY21 and FY25, the company expanded its client base from 262 to 461 and grew operations from 1,962 to 3,209 locations nationwide.
 

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

