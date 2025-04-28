Monday, April 28, 2025 | 09:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tankup Engineers IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing

Once the allotment of Tankup Engineers IPO shares gets finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar for the IPO

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

Tankup Engineers IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Tankup Engineers is expected to be finalised today, Monday, April 28, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Tankup Engineers, which closed its three-day subscription window on Friday, April 25, received an overwhelming response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by nearly 124.67 times.
 
The highest demand for the SME offering came from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed the category reserved for them by 437.62 times. This was followed by retail investors at 46.51 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) at 43.65 times.
 
Once the allotment of Tankup Engineers IPO shares gets finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Bigshare Services, the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors can also follow these direct links to check the Tankup Engineers IPO allotment status online:
 
 
Check Tankup Engineers IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
 
Check Tankup Engineers IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Tankup Engineers IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹19.53 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 1.4 million equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component. The public issue was open for subscription from Wednesday, April 23, 2025, to Friday, April 25, 2025. It was available at ₹133-140 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares.
 
Tankup Engineers proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public issue for the repayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings. The company further proposes to use the remaining proceeds for funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.  ALSO READ | Ather Energy IPO opens today; GMP falls flat; should you subscribe?

Tankup Engineers IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing estimate

The unlisted shares of Tankup Engineers were trading at around ₹149 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹9 or 6.43 per cent over the issue price of ₹140 apiece, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.
 
Shares of Tankup Engineers are expected to debut on the NSE SME platform tentatively on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. The current GMP trend indicates a positive listing of the company's shares. Should the current GMP sustain, investors can expect the company's shares to list at around a 6 per cent premium on the exchange. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for determining the company’s market performance.

About Tankup Engineers

Tankup Engineers designs and manufactures mobility and storage solutions, including self-bunded fuel tanks, for industries like agriculture, mining, construction, and logistics. The company offers a range of capacities and solutions for special-purpose applications. Tankup Engineers focuses on innovation, quality, and delivering solutions that meet international standards.

Topics : IPO allotment IPO listing time IPO GMP IPO activity IPO REVIEW SME IPO NSE SME platform

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

