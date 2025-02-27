Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Polycab India, KEI, Havells, RR Kabel, UltraTech tank up to 15%; here's why

Polycab India, KEI, Havells, RR Kabel, UltraTech tank up to 15%; here's why

Shares of Polycab, KEI, Havells India and R R Kabel slumped up to 15% after UltraTech announced its foray into wires & cables segment with an investment of Rs 1,800 crore over the next 2 years.

Photo: Shutterstock

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Shares of Polycab India, KEI Industries, Havells India and R R Kabel slipped up to 15 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after UltraTech Cement announced its foray into wires & cables (W&C) segment with an investment of Rs 1,800 crore over the next two years. 
 
Shares of UltraTech Cement were down 5 per cent at Rs 10,411.90 in intra-day trades. Among the W&C stocks, Polycab India (down 15 per cent at Rs 4,894.80), KEI Industries (down 15 per cent at Rs 3,226.65) and R R Kabel (down 13 per cent at Rs 962.20) tanked over 10 per cent each. Havells India (down 9 per cent at Rs 1,402.50) and Finolex Cables (down 5 per cent at Rs 850) were down up to 9 per cent. Of these, Havells India and R R Kabel were trading at their respective 52-week lows. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.01 per cent at 74,612.66 at 09:33 am. 
 
 
UltraTech in an exchange filing on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, after market hours said the proposed entry into this segment of the construction value chain, through its Building Products Division, is in line with the company’s strategy to strengthen its position as a comprehensive Building Solutions provider.
 
The company will set its first plant in Bharuch (Gujarat), which is expected to be commissioned by December 2026. The company aims to meet the growing demand for wires and cables across various sectors, including residential, commercial, infrastructure and industrial applications. As per the company, the wires and cables industry has witnessed revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around ~13 per cent between FY19 to FY24.

The company believes that this proposed entry in the sector is likely to be value accretive to its shareholders.
 
Analysts at CLSA believe that given higher dependence on retail (housing) and a lower time to market, UltraTech will focus more on wires than cables. For the cables and wires industry, the segment will need to growth at a 11 per cent -13 per cent CAGR over the next 4-5 years to absorb the announced expansion by incumbents and new players. Weaker growth could weigh on the profitability of the sector over the medium term, the brokerage firm said.
 
Analysts believe given the retail focus and brand recall, UltraTech has a relatively higher chance to win in wires than cables. Also, cables need several approvals and tender wins, while for wires, time to market is likely to be faster.
 
India wires and cables is an Rs 80,000 crore ($9bn), of which two-thirds are cables and the rest wires. The market is relatively organised, with branded players accounting for 70 per cent of capacity. For the wires segment, 80 per cent is driven by housing, with a higher dependence on new home construction.
 
Incumbents in the wires & cables industry are already in the midst of spending Rs 10,000 crore in capacity expansion over the next 2-4 years. Adding UltraTech's capex of Rs 1,800 crore (and assuming no further expansion by any other players), at 4x-5x asset turn, the industry would need to see an 11 per cent -13 per cent CAGR over the next five years to absorb this capacity. In case demand does not pick up to the same extent, it could weigh on the profitability of the industry, CLSA said.
 

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

