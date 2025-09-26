Carysil stock price dips 10% on Trump's 50% tariff; gives clarification

Carysil share price today: Carysil shares came under heavy pressure on Friday, September 26, 2025, slipping as much as 9.60 per cent to an intraday low of ₹768.15.
Carysil stock, however, pared part of its losses after the company issued a clarification. Around 1:45 PM, the stock was trading 5.12 per cent lower at ₹806.40. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.55 per cent at 80,630.31 levels.
What triggered the downfall in Carysil share price today?
Carysil share price dropped today after US President Donald Trump announced a 50 percent tariff on imported kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, and a 30 percent tariff on upholstered furniture.
Donal Trump, via Truth Social, said, “We will be imposing a 50 per cent Tariff on all Kitchen Cabinets, Bathroom Vanities, and associated products, starting October 1, 2025. Additionally, we will be charging a 30 per cent Tariff on Upholstered Furniture. The reason for this is the large-scale “Flooding” of these products into the United States (US) by other outside Countries. It is a very unfair practice, but we must protect, for National Security and other reasons, our Manufacturing process. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
Carysil Limited, established in 1987, is among the leading multinational manufacturers of premium kitchen and bath solutions. The company specialises in composite quartz and stainless steel sinks, faucets, and built-in appliances, and also markets luxury bathroom fittings under its Sternhagen brand. Recognised as Asia’s largest quartz sink manufacturer, Carysil has built a strong global footprint, exporting to over 58 countries with key markets in the US, UK, and Germany.
Also Read
Carysil issues clarification
On the latest Trump tariffs, Carysil issued a clarification stating that the product kitchen sink is not part of the kitchen cabinet, and it does not have any export of kitchen cabinet and bathroom vanities.
Carysil, via an exchange filing, said, “This is with reference to the recent media report on US tariff announcement on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, we wish to clarify that our product kitchen sink is not part of kitchen cabinet and we do not have any export of kitchen cabinet and bathroom vanities, hence, this announcement does not have any impact on the Company.”
Carysil Q1 show
In Q1FY26, Carysil’s consolidated revenue from operations soared 12.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹227.3 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) zoomed 44.5 per cent annually to ₹22.9 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹15.9 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year.
The company’s Ebitda grew 19.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹44.1 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹37 crore in Q1FY25. Ebitda margin improved to 19.4 per cent in Q1FY26, from 18.3 per cent in Q1FY25.