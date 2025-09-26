ICICI Bank stock has declined by 8.5 per cent from its life-time high of ₹1,484.70 registered in July 2025. In the process, the technical chart shows that the stock has slipped below the shorter-term moving averages, and is now within striking distance of the all-important long-term 200-Day Simple Moving Average (200-DSMA). As per the daily chart, the 200-DSMA also commonly known as the 200-DMA stands around ₹1,350. At current levels, the stock is barely 0.8 per cent higher when compared to this long-term moving average. ICICI Bank has been trading above the key 200-DMA, since the upside breakout on March 11, 2025. Post which, the stock from levels of around ₹1,203 rallied all-the-way to hit a new summit in July. Despite the recent fall from the peak, the stock still trades with a gain of 7.3 per cent so far in this calendar year 2025. ALSO READ | Dr Reddy's, Sun: Pharma stocks can crash up to 30% on Trump's 100% tariff Is the current dip in ICICI Bank stock a buying opportunity or a sign of concern? Here's what could possibly happen next as the stock trades near the 200-DMA.
ICICI Bank stock outlook
ICICI BankCurrent Price: ₹1,362 Likely Target: ₹1,267 Downside Risk: 7% Support: ₹1,350; ₹1,336 Resistance: ₹1,372; ₹1,390; ₹1,402; ₹1,411 Even as the ICICI Bank stock slips towards the 200-DMA, the near-term bias for ICICI Bank seems clearly weak as the stock is seen trading below the lower-end of the Bollinger Bands. As such, the stock is likely to trade with a negative bias as long as it quotes below ₹1,372.
The overall short-term trend at the counter is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹1,411, with interim resistance likely around ₹1,390 and ₹1,402 levels. On the downside, apart from the 200-DMA around ₹1,350; ICICI Bank stock has another strong support placed near ₹1,336 levels. Thus, the price range between ₹1,336 - ₹1,350 is expected to act as a key support zone for the stock in the near-term. One of the key reasons for the stock to possibly break on the downside is negative indications from the key momentum oscillators, which have witnessed negative crossovers and are seen sliding downwards. Thus, break and sustained trade below the above mentioned support zone, shall open the doors for an extended fall towards the 20-Month Moving Average (20-MMA), which stands at ₹1,267 levels and implies a downside risk of 7 per cent from current levels. The 20-MMA holds high significance as ICICI Bank stock is seen trading above this moving average since November 2020.