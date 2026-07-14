Cautious outlook for HCLTech despite strong deal pipeline, execution

What stood out in the quarter was the deal momentum, with net new total contract value (TCV) of bookings at $2.4 billion, excluding the recent mega deal worth $1.14 billion. This was the highest-ever Q1 bookings and was also more than the four-quarter average of $2.2 billion.

While the company delivered an all-round beat in Q1FY27 and maintained conservative FY27 revenue growth guidance of 1-4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in constant currency, client-specific challenges, increased competitive intensity, especially in large deals, and deflation brought on by artificial intelligence (AI) could derail growth. These worries, along with a weak market (the Nifty50 was down 0.6 per cent), saw the stock slip 4.5 per cent in trade on Tuesday.

While the IT services business was flat on a sequential basis, a 3.7 per cent decline in the engineering research and development (ER&D) segment weighed on Q1 revenue. This was on the back of ongoing discretionary spending cuts at two large US telecom clients, a trend the company had alluded to in the previous quarter. Helping soften the impact was a good performance in products, which grew 2.2 per cent sequentially. The company highlighted continued momentum in AI-led transformation programmes, data and analytics, and large-deal execution.

Among verticals, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) stood out, supported by AI-led wallet-share gains and healthy demand for data and analytics, while technology and telecom remained impacted by discretionary spending cuts. Life sciences and healthcare faced headwinds from the rollover of earlier regulatory programmes and a muted US healthcare market.

Aided by lower restructuring costs and foreign exchange gains, EBIT margins improved on a sequential basis, though some of the gains were partly offset by seasonal productivity and weaker ER&D revenue. The company has retained its FY27 EBIT margin guidance of 17.5-18.5 per cent, which includes restructuring costs.

Motilal Oswal Research expects margins to remain largely range-bound through FY27 and FY28 as AI investments offset operating leverage. Client-specific issues in key verticals such as telecom have reduced HCL Tech’s growth premium in FY27. That said, a potentially strong exit, as well as continued strong deal wins, could restore the gap in FY28, said Abhishek Pathak and Keval Bhagat of the brokerage. It has a buy rating with a target price of ₹1,450.

The company reaffirmed its overall FY27 revenue growth guidance of 1-4 per cent and 1.5-4.5 per cent for the services business on a constant-currency basis. This is expected to be aided by a strong deal pipeline across business verticals, continued AI implementation, and strategic partnerships. IT services execution remained strong, supported by record bookings and accelerating AI demand. However, analysts led by Vikas Ahuja of Antique Research said the unchanged guidance suggests management remains cautious about the pace of a broad-based demand recovery despite its confidence in execution and the deal pipeline. The brokerage has a hold rating with a target price of ₹1,225.