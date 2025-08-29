CDSL share price: Bear Spread strategy, risk, reward, trade setup explained

BEAR SPREAD strategy for CDSL stock
Buy CDSL (30-Sept expiry) 1,440 PUT at ₹43 & simultaneously Sell 1,400 PUT at ₹28
Lot size: 475
Cost of the strategy: ₹15 (₹7,125 per strategy)
Maximum profit: ₹11,875 if CDSL closes at or below ₹1,400 on 30 Sept expiry.
Breakeven point: ₹1,425
Risk-reward ratio: 1:1.67
Approx margin required: ₹24,000
Rationale:
- We saw long unwinding in CDSL stock on Thursday, indicated by a decrease in Open Interest (OI) of 6 per cent, along with a fall in share price by 3 per cent yesterday.
- The primary trend in the stock has become weak as it fell below its 200-day EMA.
- Further, CDSL share price has broken down on the daily chart from the upward sloping trendline.
- Momentum indicators and oscillators are showing weakness in the current downtrend.
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
============= Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.