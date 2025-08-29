Friday, August 29, 2025 | 06:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / CDSL share price: Bear Spread strategy, risk, reward, trade setup explained

CDSL share price: Bear Spread strategy, risk, reward, trade setup explained

Here is a Bear spread strategy for CDSL stock for Sept expiry, by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities. Know entry price, breakeven, max profit, margin required, and technical outlook on CDSL stock

CDSL share price today

Stock strategy for CDSL stock

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 6:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

BEAR SPREAD strategy for CDSL stock

Buy CDSL (30-Sept expiry) 1,440 PUT at ₹43 & simultaneously Sell 1,400 PUT at ₹28

 
Lot size: 475
 
Cost of the strategy: ₹15 (₹7,125 per strategy)
 
Maximum profit: ₹11,875 if CDSL closes at or below ₹1,400 on 30 Sept expiry.
 
Breakeven point: ₹1,425
 
Risk-reward ratio: 1:1.67
 
Approx margin required: ₹24,000

Rationale:

  • We saw long unwinding in CDSL stock on Thursday, indicated by a decrease in Open Interest (OI) of 6 per cent, along with a fall in share price by 3 per cent yesterday. 
  • The primary trend in the stock has become weak as it fell below its 200-day EMA. 
  • Further, CDSL share price has broken down on the daily chart from the upward sloping trendline. 
  • Momentum indicators and oscillators are showing weakness in the current downtrend.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent. 

  =============  Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is a senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.
 

More From This Section

Factory workers

Tariff impact: Nomura cuts FY26 GDP forecast to 5.8% in worst-case scenario

paint, JSW Paints

Paint companies hope for revival strokes amid demand surge after lullpremium

Mangal Electrical IPO listing price

Mangal Electrical IPO posts negative start; shares list below issue price

Indian equities, Sensex, Nifty, Trump tariff threat, HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, market decline, trade tensions, FPI selling, earnings season

Tariffs cast long shadow on equities, Sensex slips to three-week low

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank emerges as top choice for global EM funds with record ownership

Topics : Stock calls Markets Market technicals CDSL F&O stock F&O Strategies derivatives trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 6:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon