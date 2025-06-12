Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / CE Info Systems slips 9% after 3.1 mn shares change hands on BSE

CE Info Systems slips 9% after 3.1 mn shares change hands on BSE

CE Info Systems share price plunged 9 per cent on likely block deals, PhonePe was expected to offload 5 per cent stake in company

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia) share price cracked 8.5 per cent in trade on Thursday, June 12, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹1,785 per share on BSE amid heavy volumes. On BSE, 3.1 million shares changed hands and on National Stock Exchange (NSE) 1.1 million shares were traded at 9:37 AM. 
 
Around the same time, CE Info Systems shares were trading 6.9 per cent lower at ₹1,817.5 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.10 per cent at 82,597.82. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹9,888.13 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹2,745.05 per share and 52-week low was at ₹1,514.7 per share. 
 

CE Info Systems block deal reports 

According to reports, PhonePe Pvt Ltd was likely to offload a 5 per cent equity stake worth ₹476 crore in CE Info Systems, with a floor price set at ₹1,750 per share. As of March 2025, PhonePe held an 18.74 per cent stake in the company.

CE Info Systems Q4 results 2025

In the quarter that ended March 31, 2025, the company registered a 28 per cent rise in profit after (PAt) to ₹49 crore as compared to ₹38.2 crore a year ago.
 
The revenue from operations stood at ₹143.5 crore as compared to ₹106.9 crore a year ago, up 34 per cent. The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation stood at ₹58 crore as against 39.5 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin stood at 40 per cent as compared to 38 per cent a year ago. 

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

Why CE Info Systems or MapmyIndia shares gained 6% in trade today?

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Q4 results today: Swiggy, Dr Reddy's among 69 firms on May 9; see full list

q3 results

MapmyIndia Q3FY25 results: PAT rises 4% to Rs 32.3 cr, revenue up 24.5%

markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty volatile; Paytm slides 8%, Reliance Power 4%, ONGC rises 3%

Akio Toyoda

Toyota shareholders vote to reappoint Akio Toyoda as chairman of group

 
The company's open order book has grown 10 per cent to ₹1,500 crore based on ₹633.5 crore of annual new order bookings in FY25, with momentum across both Automotive and Mobility Tech (A&M) and Consumer Tech & Enterprise Digital Transformation (C&E) market segments, due to continued adoption & expansion of use cases by new and existing customers. 
 
Additionally, new orders won with fixed pricing have grown significantly in FY25 to ₹417.9 crore as against ₹240 crore in previous year. The current open order book to revenue conversion ratio is estimated to be 3-4 years. 
 

About CE Info Systems 

CE Info Systems is a deep-tech digital map data, geospatial software, and location-based IoT products, platforms, solutions, and APIs company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (MaaS), software as a service (SaaS), and platform as a service (PaaS). 

More From This Section

markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty volatile; Paytm slides 8%, Reliance Power 4%, ONGC rises 3%

IPO

Sacheerome IPO subscribed 313x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

dividend yield

Adani Ent, & 19 others to go ex-date on June 13 for dividend, bonus, rights

Asian market, Asian stocks

Asian shares mixed as markets shrug at latest China-US trade deal

markets

Stocks to Watch Today, June 12: HDFC Bank, Nazara, IEX, MCX, Hind Copper

Topics : MapmyIndia Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleNEET Results 2025Latest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon