Why CE Info Systems or MapmyIndia shares gained 6% in trade today?

Why CE Info Systems or MapmyIndia shares gained 6% in trade today?

CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia) share: The company announced its Q4 results on Friday, after market hours. In the quarter that ended March 31, 2025, the company registered a 28 per cent rise in PAT

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CE Info Systems (MapmyIndia) share: Shares of CE Info Systems gained 6.1 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹1,958 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted healthy Q4 results. 
 
At 11:47 AM, CE Info Systems shares were trading 4.41 per cent higher at ₹1,925 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 2.9 per cent at 81,760.8. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹10,475.86 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,745.05 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹1,514.7 per share. 
 
 
In the past one year, CE Info Systems shares have lost around 4 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 9 per cent.

CE Info Systems Q4 results 2025

The company announced its Q4 results on Friday, after market hours. In the quarter that ended March 31, 2025, the company registered a 28 per cent rise in profit after (PAt) to ₹49 crore as compared to ₹38.2 crore a year ago.
 
The revenue from operations stood at ₹143.5 crore as compared to ₹106.9 crore a year ago, up 34 per cent. The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation stood at ₹58 crore as against 39.5 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin stood at 40 per cent as compared to 38 per cent a year ago. 

CE Info Systems order book details: 

The company's open order book has grown 10 per cent to ₹1,500 crore based on ₹633.5 crore of annual new order bookings in FY25, with momentum across both Automotive and Mobility Tech (A&M) and Consumer Tech & Enterprise Digital Transformation (C&E) market segments, due to continued adoption & expansion of use cases by new and existing customers. 
 
Additionally, new orders won with fixed pricing have grown significantly in FY25 to ₹417.9 crore as against ₹240 crore in previous year. The current open order book to revenue conversion ratio is estimated to be 3-4 years.

About CE Info Systems 

CE Info Systems is a deep-tech digital map data, geospatial software, and location-based IoT products, platforms, solutions, and APIs company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service (MaaS), software as a service (SaaS), and platform as a service (PaaS). The company provides its digital maps, software products, platforms, application programming interfaces (APIs), IoT, and solutions to newage tech companies, businesses across industry verticals, automotive OEMs, government organisations, developers, and consumers, under the Mappls MapmyIndia brand.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

