Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Cholamandalam Investment rises 6% after dismissing governance allegations

Cholamandalam Investment rises 6% after dismissing governance allegations

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, through a filing, has reassured its investors that the performance of the company, its asset quality and its liquidity position continue to be robust as disclosed

Cholamandalam Investment

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company shares gained 6.4 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high of ₹1687.5 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company waved off rumours of corporate governance issues.
 
At 10 AM, Cholamandalam Investment’s share price was trading 5.81 per cent higher at ₹1676.85 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.18 per cent at 85,412.91. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹1,41,501.57 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,780.9, and its 52-week low was at ₹1,167.6. 
 
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, through a filing, has reassured its investors that the performance of the company, its asset quality and its liquidity position continue to be robust as disclosed in the audited financial statements of the company for the half year ended September 2025. There is no revision in its guidance provided in the past, and the company will continue to deliver as per its board-approved business plan.
 
 
“Allegations have also been made that certain individuals are benefitting from the above transactions. The company categorically rejects such statements. All payments to board members, key managerial personnel and senior management personnel of Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company have been made in compliance with applicable law and have been fully disclosed to the shareholders of the company,” the filing read. 

Also Read

stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex flat; Nifty below 26,200; Belrise Ind soars 10%, Ambuja Cements 2%

JK Tyre share price

Cavendish merger lifts JK Tyre shares to 52-week high; Emkay retains 'Buy'

Man Industries share price rose on Tuesday, December 23

Man Industries sees no impact of I-T searches; share price rises over 3%

Sensex, Nifty, stock markets, record highs, profit booking, RBI, Federal Reserve, earnings, valuations, IT stocks, market breadth

Zen Technologies gets Indian patent for 60 mm mortar simulator; stock up 2%

Eraaya Lifespaces share

Eraaya Lifespaces hits 5% upper circuit as Delhi HC removes fund-raise curb

 
It added: Distorted facts have been presented selectively, industry practices have been twisted for the benefit of this agency. We confirm that all the operations of the company are carried out as per the laws of the land, following due compliance of applicable regulatory guidelines.
 
According to media reports, a sum of about ₹10,262 crore worth of related-party transactions, including those with Murugappa Group entities, has been flagged as meriting closer regulatory scrutiny. The reports also highlight that the Murugappa Group allegedly reported cash deposits of around ₹25,089 crore over the last five years, which Cobrapost terms “high, unusual, and indicative of asset quality risks for Cholamandalam Investment and Finance.”
 
Further, reports have raised red flags over a sharp increase in auditors’ fees and related-party disclosures at both Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company and Chola MS Insurance, alleging instances of non-disclosure and non-compliance, including about ₹942 crore reported as commission income from selling insurance between FY24 and FY25. The report additionally voices concerns over payments to Murugappa family members—described as “too high”—as well as significant payments to credit rating agencies, according to these accounts.

More From This Section

Belrise Industries

Belrise rallies 12% on heavy volumes; what's driving auto part stock?

equity market, stocks, share market

KSH International makes muted debut, lists at 4% discount; misses GMP

NSE, Markets, Indian market, stock market, national stock exchange

Indian investors bet on earnings revival to spot new winners in 2026

Ambuja Cements share price today

Ambuja, Orient, ACC shares soar on merger; analysts see synergies boost

fund manager, Supplements, finance sector, Investors

Indian states, PSUs test demand with $5.5 billion cluster of debt sales

Topics : Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon