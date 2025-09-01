Monday, September 01, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Markets underestimating turn in the growth cycle, says Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley expects Indian equities to re-rate, backed by resilient consumption, policy reforms, and rising infrastructure investment despite recent underperformance

Morgan Stanley (Photo: bloomberg)

The view comes against a backdrop of stark underperformance relative to emerging market (EM) peers (Photo: bloomberg)

Samie Modak Mumbai
Sep 01 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

India’s equity market may be underestimating a potential inflection point in the growth cycle, as current valuations do not fully reflect improving macro fundamentals and imminent earnings recovery, foreign brokerage Morgan Stanley has said in a report.

Earnings peak lies ahead

The firm believes the peak in earnings and equities lies ahead, supported by resilient domestic consumption, favourable demographics, proactive policy reforms, and rising infrastructure investment. 
 
Morgan Stanley sees a strong case for a re-rating, citing India’s rising share in global output, stable fiscal and monetary frameworks, a growing entrepreneurial base, better social outcomes, and an improving capex cycle.
 

Underperformance against EM peers

The view comes against a backdrop of stark underperformance relative to emerging market (EM) peers. The MSCI EM Index has gained 17 per cent year-to-date, rising in all eight months of 2025. By contrast, Indian markets — which have the third-largest EM weighting — fell for a second consecutive month in August and have advanced in only four months this year. The Nifty 50 is up less than 3 per cent YTD.

This gap reflects, in part, foreign investors trimming exposure amid sluggish earnings growth clashing with India’s premium valuations. Investor confidence has also been hit by steep US trade tariffs on Indian exports. 

Macro stability supports equities

“High growth with low volatility and falling interest rates and low beta = higher P/E,” wrote equity strategists Ridham Desai and Nayant Parekh. “This supports the shift in household balance sheets towards equity and appears in the market as a sustained bid on stocks. Price action hides how much stocks have de-rated relative to long bonds, EMs, and gold, and how India is gaining share in global GDP.”

Sector preferences

The brokerage favours domestic cyclicals over defensives and external-facing sectors. It is overweight on financials, consumer discretionary, and industrials, while underweight on energy, materials, utilities, and healthcare.
 
“This is likely to be a stock pickers’ market, in contrast to one driven by top-down or macro factors,” said the analyst duo.
 

