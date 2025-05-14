City Union Bank, BEML shares flash 'Buy' signal; check target price, upside

Nifty share price outlook
After Monday’s huge up move, the Nifty index witnessed profit booking on Tuesday as it fell 346 points or 1.39 per cent, to close at 24,578. From the early morning high of 24,973, Nifty witnessed a fall of more than 400 points and closed near the session's low.
Despite this correction, Nifty is still placed above its 5 and 10-days EMAs, which indicates continuation of a positional up trend. On the downside, strong supports for Nifty are placed at 24,500 and 24,378, while on the upside 24,850 and 24,975 could offer resistance.
Stocks to Buy Today, May 14, 2025:
Buy City Union Bank stock (CMP: ₹190) | Share price target: ₹206, ₹218 | Stop-loss: ₹170
City Union share price has broken out from a 'symmetrical triangle' pattern on the weekly chart. City Union stock price is hovering near its 52-week and all-time highs. The stock is placed above all important moving averages. Weekly RSI is placed above 50, indicating a sustainable up trend. Weekly MACD is placed above equilibrium and signal line. City Union share price has started forming 'higher top and higher bottom' formation on the daily chart.
Buy BEML share (CMP: ₹3,320) | Share price target: ₹3,510 | Stop-loss: ₹3,110
BEML share price surpassed the crucial resistance of 200-days EMA. BEML stock has also taken out the previous swing high resistance, which confirms the bullish reversal after small consolidation. Daily RSI is placed above 50, indicating sustainable up trend. Daily MACD is also placed above signal and equilibrium line.
Disclaimer: Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is CMT, senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are this own.