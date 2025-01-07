Business Standard

Tuesday, January 07, 2025 | 11:48 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / CLSA's upgrade to 'high conviction outperform' drives ONGC share 5% higher

CLSA's upgrade to 'high conviction outperform' drives ONGC share 5% higher

The uptick in ONGC share price came after Hong Kong-based capital market firm CLSA upgraded ONGC to 'high-conviction outperform.' CLSA has set a price target of Rs 360 per share.

ONGC

ONGC

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ONGC share price: State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) shares were in demand on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, as the stock zoomed as much as  5.15 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 267.40 per share. 
 
The uptick in ONGC share price came after Hong Kong-based capital market firm CLSA upgraded ONGC to 'high-conviction outperform.' CLSA has set a price target of Rs 360 per share. The target price reflects an upside of 41.56 per cent from the previous close (January 6) of Rs 254.30. 
 
According to reports, CLSA stated that the Eastern Offshore Field is projected to reach peak production by the end of 2025, leading to a considerable increase in ONGC's domestic oil and gas output by approximately 10 per cent and 20 per cent respectively. The brokerage also highlighted that new gas discoveries and a rising share of gas from well interventions are expected to improve blended gas realisations. 
 
 
ONGC financial performance
 
ONGC’s profit climbed 17.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 11,984 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), as against Rs 10,238 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2024 (Q2FY24).

Also Read

real estate construction building

Arkade Developers up 4% on adding 3 new redevelopment projects in Mumbai

diamond

This Ramesh Damani portfolio stock surges 16%; zoomed 159% in 5 months

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

NESCO share price gains 5% in trade; here's what's boosting rally in stock

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers share rallies 5% post Q3 biz update, pares gains later

PVR, cinemas, films, bollywood, theatres, multiplex, coronavirus

PVR Inox shares hit 44-month low; stock has tanked 29% from December high

 
The company’s gross revenue, however, dropped 3.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 33,881 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 35,162 crore in Q2FY24. 
 
With a focused approach and continued thrust on increasing domestic production, ONGC has been able to reverse the declining trend in crude oil production, the company said in a statement post results. 
 
On the gas production front, ONGC has been able to arrest the degrowth. The decline which was 3.6 per cent in Q1FY25 over Q1FY24 has been brought down to 2.1 per cent in Q2FY25 over Q2FY24. In particular for September 2024, the gas production was up 0.3 per cent over September 2023.
 
About ONGC
 
ONGC is India's largest oil and gas company and operates as a subsidiary of the Indian government.  Established in 1955 as the Oil and Natural Gas Directorate, ONGC has played a pivotal role in India's energy sector, supporting the country's efforts toward energy independence. 
 
The organisation was later reorganised as a limited company in 1994, strengthening its corporate structure to enhance operational efficiency and expand its reach.
 
ONGC’s primary focus is on the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. With in-house expertise across all phases of the oil and gas lifecycle, from drilling and refining to transportation and marketing, ONGC contributes approximately 71 per cent of India's domestic oil and gas production. 
 
The company is known for its use of advanced technology, such as depth domain processing and volume-based interpretation tools, to stay competitive in the global energy market. 
 
Additionally, its international presence is bolstered by ONGC Videsh Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary that holds interests in 35 oil and gas assets across 15 countries.
 
The market capitalisation of ONGC is Rs 3,34,446.72 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 100 category.
 
At 11:32 AM, ONGC share price was trading 4.50 per cent higher at Rs 265.75 per share. In comparison, BSE Sesex was trading 0.41 per cent higher at 78,283.59 levels.

More From This Section

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 300 pts higher at 78,250; Broader mkts gain 1%; Oil, health, pharma lead

IPO

Standard Glass Lining IPO Day 2; NIIs lead charge with 30x oversubscription

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI, BoB, BoI: How to trade PSU Bank stocks as index falls 20% from peak

Zomato

Zomato share bleeds 5% as Jefferies downgrades to 'Hold', slashes target

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Naukri.com parent Info Edge shares slip 4% after posting Q3 biz update

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex Nifty50 CLSA ONGC results ONGC KG basin Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPONepal earthquake TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon