Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Emmvee Photovoltaic shares rise 9% in trade; here's what is fuelling demand

Emmvee Photovoltaic shares rise 9% in trade; here's what is fuelling demand

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power stock has continued its upward trajectory for the second consecutive session, with the stock price rising over 18 per cent in the last two trading sessions

Emmvee Photovoltaic Power share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of electrical equipment sector player Emmvee Photovoltaic Power were trading higher on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, amidst high volumes. The company’s share price surged by as much as 9.13 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹218.34 per share on the NSE.
 
Notably, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power stock has continued its upward trajectory for the second consecutive session, with the stock price rising over 18 per cent in the last two trading sessions. However, despite the gains, the share price still remains nearly 12 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹248.40, which was recorded on December 3, 2025.
 
 
Although the stock pared some of its gains later in the session, buying interest persisted. As of 11:17 AM, the shares were trading at ₹214.80, up 7.37 per cent from the previous close of ₹200.06. A combined total of nearly 8 million equity shares of Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, valued at approximately ₹168.38 crore, had changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far during the day.

Emmvee Photovoltaic provides clarification on volume spurt

The northward movement in the Emmvee Photovoltaic Power came after the comapny responded to the NSE's query regarding the surge in trading volume. The company stated that it has made all necessary disclosures concerning events or information that may have an impact on the company’s operations or performance. The company clarified that no material information or event, which may affect the price or volume behavior of the stock, has been withheld.
 
The company also emphasised that there is no new information or event that may require dissemination to investors, stating that the volume and price movements appear to be market-driven. “We believe that the volume/price behavior of the company’s securities is due to market conditions,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Also Read

Stock Markets LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty volatile; SMIDs in green; Meesho drops 5%, Senco surges 11%

Tahmar Enterprises share price

Tahmar Enterprises shares hit 20% upper circuit in trade; here's why

Meesho share price

Meesho hits 5% lower circuit on one-month lock-in expiry; analysts weigh

Info Edge share price

Info Edge shares advance 4% after December hiring grows 13%; details here

Dixon Technologies stock is seen trading below the 20-DMA, while IEX has jumped back above its 100-DMA, shows technical charts.

Dixon Tech, IEX: Analysts see up to 43% upside in these beaten-down stocks

 
Earlier, on January 6, the NSE had sought clarification from the company regarding the significant increase in trading volume and the rise in its share price. “Significant increase in volume has been observed in Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Limited. The Exchange, in order to ensure that investors have the latest relevant information about the company, has written to the company,” the NSE had stated. 

Jefferies initiates coverage with 'Buy' rating 

Part of the buying interest is attributed to global brokerage firm Jefferies initiating coverage on Emmvee Photovoltaic Power with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹320 per share. Jefferies projects a 56 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in earnings per share (EPS) over FY25-28E, driven by rising volumes, even as the company builds a compression in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation per watt-peak (Ebitda/Wp). 
 

More From This Section

Senco Gold share price rose on Wednesday

Senco Gold share rallies 13%, hits 3-month high on 51% Q3 revenue growth

Oil and gas stocks decline on January 6, 2025

Nifty Oil & Gas index drops over 2% as RIL, BPCL, HPCL shares weigh

Dixon Technologies

Dixon, Kaynes crack up to 8% in 2 days, hit 52-week lows; here's why

Nomura hiked target price of Max Financial Services

Nomura hikes Max Financial's target price as it expects co to outpace peers

global stocks

Crude oil slumps, Asian shares edge lower as global tensions climb

Topics : Buzzing stocks share market Share price Stock movemnet Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayH-1B Visa Elimination BillGold and Silver Rate TodayBGMI Redeem CodesICC Rejects Bangladesh RequestActive vs Passive Multi-Asset FundsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon