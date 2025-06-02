Coffee Day shares slip 5% after Q4 results; loss narrows to ₹114 crore

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises declined over 5 per cent even after its net loss narrowed to ₹114.16 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year (Q4 FY25).
Coffee Day Enterprises' stock fell as much as 5.03 per cent during the day to ₹30.4 per share, the biggest intraday fall since March 13 this year. As of 12:25 PM, the stock was down 3.7 per cent at ₹30.8 apiece, compared to a 0.3 per cent decline in Nifty50.
Shares of the company extended their losses for the third straight day, but have risen 36 per cent this year, compared to a 4.1 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. Coffee Day Enterprises has a total market capitalisation of ₹642.42 crore, according to BSE data.
Coffee Day Enterprises Q4 results
The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹114.16 crore for Q4 FY25, a decline from a loss of ₹296.40 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the company reported a loss of ₹296.40 crore in the December quarter.
Revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 stood at ₹268.03 crore, growing around 7 per cent from ₹250.65 crore in Q4 FY24.
For the entire year, Coffee Day reported a consolidated net loss of ₹143.20 crore for FY25, against ₹307.43 crore in FY24. In FY25, the company’s total consolidated income was marginally up to ₹1,125.64 crore.
About Coffee Day Enterprises
Coffee Day, once a popular name in urban regions, is now struggling to keep up with its operations after the demise of its founder, V G Siddhartha, in 2019. The company had defaulted on debt repayments amounting to ₹425.38 crore as of March 31, 2025. The company attributed it to a severe liquidity crisis and ongoing legal conflicts with lenders.
The company operates various businesses, including coffee, logistics, financial services, and hospitality. It owns and operates café chain outlets under the Café Coffee Day brand, as well as resorts and hotels.
The company is also engaged in the purchase and sale of coffee beans. It primarily operates café chain outlets under the Café Coffee Day (CCD), The Lounge, and The Square brand names. It is also involved in the retail sale of coffee beans and powder for household consumption, as well as to restaurants and eateries through Coffee Day Fresh & Ground outlets.