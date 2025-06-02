Monday, June 02, 2025 | 11:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Puravankara shares nosedive 10% as Q4 loss widens; results breakdown here

Puravankara shares nosedive 10% as Q4 loss widens; results breakdown here

Puravankara plunged nearly 10 per cent after its loss in the fourth quarter to ₹88 crore, along with a decline in revenue

Morgan Stanley has set up a platform with Bengaluru-based Puravankara Projects for industrial parks

Morgan Stanley has set up a platform with Bengaluru-based Puravankara Projects for industrial parks

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Puravankara plunged nearly 10 per cent in Monday's intraday trade after its loss in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 widened to ₹88 crore along with a decline in the top line. 
 
The real estate major's stock fell as much as 9.98 per cent during the day to ₹258.9 per share, the biggest intraday gain since April 7 this year. As of 11:15 AM, the stock was down 9.3 per cent at ₹239 apiece, compared to a 0.52 per cent decline in Nifty50.
 
Shares of the company currently trade at the lowest level since May 14 this year, and have fallen 36 per cent this year, compared to a 4.1 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. Puravankara has a total market capitalisation of ₹5,695.15 crore, according to BSE data.  
 

Puravankara Q4 results

The Bengaluru-headquartered company saw its fourth quarter loss widen to ₹88 crore, from a loss of ₹6.71 crore in the same quarter last financial year.  

Also Read

PSU banks

Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bk, IOB: PSBs rise up to 6% on June 2; here's why

YES BANK

YES Bank jumps 6% in weak market; board to discuss fundraising on June 3

market, stock trading, trading

AstraZeneca Pharma shares surge 12% after Q4 results; profit jumps 48%

Premiumsteelmakers, steel

What's behind the 2% decline in Nifty Metal index today?

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Mukul Agrawal portfolio smallcap textile stock tanks 17%; here's why

 
Revenue from operations for the quarter declined 40.4 per cent to ₹563.7 crore from ₹946.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The company’s inventory rose to ₹430 crore in Q4FY25, up from ₹45.48 crore in the same quarter last year. 
 
The land purchase cost more than doubled to ₹191.8 crore from ₹87.6 crore during the period. Sub-contractor costs also rose to ₹424 crore versus ₹397 crore, contributing to the overall income turning negative. 
 
In Q4FY25, pre-sales stood at ₹1,282 crore, driven by a sales volume of 1.42 million square feet and collections of ₹946 crore. For the full year FY25, the company achieved pre-sales of ₹5,006 crore, with a sales volume of 5.67 million square feet and a 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in sales realisation.
 
“FY25 saw record sustenance sales, and our western India investments are now poised to come to market. We are also actively pursuing several major redevelopment projects," said Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara. "With over 13.5 million square feet in the pipeline group-wide, and key approvals in place, we are optimistic about delivering long-term value to all stakeholders while reinforcing our legacy of trust and innovation.”

Puravankara FY26 outlook

In FY26, the company intends to launch 9.25 million square feet, including new projects and phases in existing ones, across Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kochi. It launched a developable area of 7.38 million square feet and opened 3.6 million square feet for sale at the time of launch in FY25. Of this, Bengaluru constituted 31 per cent, Chennai 23 per cent, Mumbai 29 per cent, and Pune 17 per cent.  
 

More From This Section

bear market down

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Titan, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank drag Sensex 400 pts; SMIDs, PSBs edge higher

PremiumBuy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors

Infy, TCS, HCLTech: IT stocks staring at further losses; hint tech charts

PremiumInvestors

Mphasis, Infosys, TCS shares drop upto 7%; why are IT stocks falling today?

PremiumSandeep Walunj, executive director & group CMO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Trump's trade tantrum, and stock market: The ABCD strategy of investing

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Foreign investors return to Indian stocks on big ticket block trades

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Equity earnings corporate earnings India Inc earnings EARNINGS MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon