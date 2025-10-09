Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 10:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / EFC (I) shares zoom 10% after Abakkus Asset Manager buys stakes; details

EFC (I) shares zoom 10% after Abakkus Asset Manager buys stakes; details

The buying on the counter came after Abakkus Asset Manager's Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund - 2 stakes in the company

stock market trading

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

EFC (I) shares zoomed 10 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹335.9 per share. At 9:52 AM, EFC (I) share price was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹320.45 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.07 per cent at 81,830.14. 
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3,190.19 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹373.7 per share, and its 52-week low was at ₹171.35 per share.   CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

Why were EFC (I) shares in demand? 

The buying on the counter came after Abakkus Asset Manager’s Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund – 2 stakes in the company. 
 
 
According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) block deals data, on Wednesday, Abakkus Asset Manager’s Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund – 2 bought 3,50,000 shares of the company at ₹296.1 per share after Forbes EMF sold 3,50,000 shares at the same price. 
 
As of the June quarter, promoters held 45.46 per cent stake in the company: Umesh Kumar Sahay (23.26 per cent stake), Abhishek Narbaria (20.57 per cent stake), and Aditi Umesh Sahai (1.61 per cent stake) were the promoters.

Also Read

construction

Garuda Construction share skyrockets 11% on securing ₹144 cr-deal; details

ex-date alert

Market alert! These 9 stocks go ex-dividend, bonus, split on Oct 10; list

Highways: UP's path to become first $1 trn state

G R Infra gains 6% on ₹290-crore Jharkhand State Highways order

Delhivery

Target ₹540: Analysts upbeat on Delhivery with 16% upside; top details here

Adani Green Energy solar project, 7 GW solar power project, Andhra Pradesh solar energy, Azure Power PPA transfer, SECI solar projects, CERC solar ruling, solar power regulatory approval, Adani Green Energy SECI deal, 2.3 GW PPA Adani, solar energy I

Saatvik Green Energy gains 10%, hit all time high on posting healthy Q1

 
Among public shareholders, Bandhan Small Cap Fund held 1.61 per cent stake, Sageone - Flagship Growth 2 Fund held 1.94 per cent, ForbesEMF held 1.51 per cent and Nav Capital Vcc - Nav Capital Emerging Star Fund 1.14 per cent. 
 
Entrepreneurial Facilitation Centre, EFC Limited, is a real estate enterprise offering transformative managed office space solutions for entrepreneurs, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and large corporations. We possess leasing solutions for co-working spaces, managed offices, and enterprise offices that deliver desirable services for all business needs. Its flexible workspaces offer a collaborative work environment that enhances teamwork and efficiency. In addition to workspaces, the company also offers 24/7 security, maintenance support, event spaces, and other amenities. Quality service and affordability are our primary considerations.
 
The company play varied roles: professionals, consultants, start-ups, and established firms. Its workspaces are designed to accommodate everything your business needs. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 9, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile; auto stocks weigh; metal, pharma shine; Tata Steel up 2%

Senco gold

Senco Gold shares drop 4% even after positive Q2 update; Here's why

real estate, luxury homes, luxury housing

Prestige Estates share zooms 7% on robust Q2 sales; Analysts retain 'Buy'

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee edges up from record lows as dollar weakens; opens higher at 88.75/$

Hospital beds

Will Apollo, Max, Metropolis outshine peers in Q2? Here's what analysts say

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateNobel Prize in Chemistry 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon