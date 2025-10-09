Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garuda Construction share skyrockets 11% on securing ₹144 cr-deal; details

Garuda Construction share skyrockets 11% on securing ₹144 cr-deal; details

Garuda Construction share price zoomed after the company announced that it has secured an order worth ₹143.96 crore from Orbit Ventures Developers.

Garuda Construction share price today, October 9, 2025

Garuda Construction, established in 2010 and headquartered in Mumbai, is a leading Indian civil construction company specialising in residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and hospitality projects. | Credit: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garuda Construction share price was buzzing in trade on Thursday, October 9, 2025, with the share rallying up to 11.22 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹209.15 per share.
 
Around 10:00 AM, Garuda Construction share price was trading 9.01 per cent higher at ₹205 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.17 per cent higher at 81,914.13 levels.

What triggered a sharp rally in Garuda Construction share price?

 
Garuda Construction share price zoomed after the company announced that it has secured an order worth ₹143.96 crore from Orbit Ventures Developers. 
 
In an exchange filing, Garuda Construction said, “We are pleased to inform that, Garuda Construction and Engineering Ltd (the Company) has received Orders worth of ₹143.96 crore approximately, from Orbit Ventures Developers for civil Work of redevelopment project ‘Shikhar-B’ at Oshiwara, Mumbai.”
 
 
The company said it has an engineering procurement and construction (EPC) agreement for redevelopment of project ‘Shikhar-B’ at Oshiwara, Mumbai. 

The contract is expected to be executed in 36 months. 
 
Meanwhile, the total order book of the company now stands at approximately ₹3,229.78 crore as on date.  ALSO READ | Senco Gold shares drop 4% even after positive Q2 update; Here's why

Garuda Construction Q1 results

 
The company’s profit more than tripled, or jumped 224 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹28 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹9 crore in Q1FY25.
 
Garuda Construction’s revenue from operations climbed 256 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹125.2 crore in the June quarter of FY26, from ₹35.1 crore in the June quarter of FY25.
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) soared 212.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹36.4 crore in Q1FY26 versus ₹11.7 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year.
 
Ebitda margin, however, narrowed to 29.1 per cent in Q1FY26, as against 33.2 per cent in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25).  ALSO READ | G R Infra gains 6% on ₹290-crore Jharkhand State Highways order

About Garuda Construction 

 
Garuda Construction, established in 2010 and headquartered in Mumbai, is a leading Indian civil construction company specialising in residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and hospitality projects. 
 
The company provides comprehensive, end-to-end construction solutions, covering everything from design and planning to execution and post-completion maintenance. 
 
With expertise in building concrete and composite steel structures, Garuda also offers Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) services, along with Operations & Maintenance (O&M) support for completed projects.
 
Over the years, Garuda Construction has undertaken a wide range of projects, including high-rise and low-rise residential buildings, luxury homes and townships, office complexes, retail spaces, industrial facilities, and large-scale infrastructure developments. 
 
The market capitalisation of Garuda Construction is ₹1,912.94 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap index.
 

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

