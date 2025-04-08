Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 06:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Corporates may perform better than expected amid mkt uncertainty: NSE chief

Corporates may perform better than expected amid mkt uncertainty: NSE chief

Chauhan stated that India stands to benefit as the world shifts away from multilateralism and is likely to outperform global markets

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid market uncertainty due to global tariff tensions, Ashishkumar Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), expressed optimism about India’s economic resilience.
 
Speaking at the India Global Forum’s ‘NXT25’ Summit, Chauhan stated that India stands to benefit as the world shifts away from multilateralism and is likely to outperform global markets.
 
“Many corporates may deliver better outcomes than anticipated. What we perceive as uncertainty translates into volatility, but earnings often remain independent of it,” he noted.
 
However, he cautioned that expectations should be tempered, as the realignment of the global order could take time. He urged India to view this period of uncertainty as an opportunity.
 
 
Indian benchmark indices surged nearly 1.7 per cent on Tuesday, recovering from the previous day’s downturn, mirroring a tentative rebound in other Asian markets.

Chauhan highlighted India’s strong performance relative to its Asian peers and even the United States market.
 
“Despite recent global turbulence, India has held up remarkably well. Our growth momentum is internal — driven by infrastructure investments — and we remain the fastest-growing large economy,” he said.
 
He also pointed to increasing interest from global firms seeking listings in India as a sign of confidence in the market’s resilience.
 
Additionally, Chauhan emphasised India’s stringent market regulations, which include high disclosure standards, conflict-of-interest safeguards, and measures to address information asymmetry in promoter-driven companies.
 

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

