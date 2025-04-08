Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi announces launch of official X account for updates, notifications

Sebi announces launch of official X account for updates, notifications

Accordingly, Sebi will be posting notifications relating to regulations, orders, circulars and press releases on the handle which will also be available on the regulator's website

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

The new handle was officially launched on April 4, it added. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday announced the launch of its official X account -- @SEBI_updates.

Accordingly, Sebi will be posting notifications relating to regulations, orders, circulars and press releases on the handle which will also be available on the regulator's website.

"For quick access to various updates from Sebi, investors, corporates, intermediaries and other stakeholders may follow @SEBI_updates," the regulator said in a statement.

The new handle was officially launched on April 4, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

SEBI

CDSL to deposit Rs 3 cr as financial disincentive for technical glitches

bull market, stock market

Sensex mirrors Asian peers, climbs 1,089 points to end 3-day losing streak

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 1,260 pts at 74,400; Nifty tops 22,550; Dow Futures rally 2%

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex climbs 1,089 pts, Nifty at 22,535, all sectors in green

Photo: Bloomberg

Jio Financial rises 5% as NBFC arm starts 10-minute Loan Against Securities

IndiGo

IndiGo stock hits all-time high; surges 12% in 1-month on healthy outlook

Topics : SEBI Market news Sebi norms Twitter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayKKR vs LSG Pitch ReportKKR vs LSG Playing 11Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers List 2025Repo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon