CreditAccess Grameen surges 9% as stock bags upgrades post Q3 results

Shares of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd. rallied over 9 per cent on Wednesday on bagging upgrades from analysts after it announced its earnings for the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3-FY26).

The microfinance firm's stock rose as much as 9.3 per cent during the day to ₹1,357.4 per share, the biggest intraday gain since May 27, 2025 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 8.5 per cent higher at ₹1,353 apiece, compared to a 0.10 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:30 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a two-day losing streak and currently trade at 53 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 5 per cent this year, compared to a 3.5 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. CreditAccess Grameen has a total market capitalisation of ₹20,429.19 crore.

CreditAccess Grameen Q3 results

CreditAccess Grameen reported a positive performance in Q3FY26 , with consolidated revenue rising 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,490 crore from ₹1,380 crore. Ebitda surged 126 per cent to ₹813 crore compared with ₹360 crore in the year-ago period, driving margin expansion to 54.5 per cent from 26.07 per cent. The company posted a net profit of ₹252 crore, reversing a loss of ₹99.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Analysts on CreditAccess Grameen earnings

Emkay Global said CreditAccess Grameen is firmly on an improving earnings trajectory, reporting an 8 per cent beat on profit after tax and a return on assets of 3.5 per cent, driven largely by better margins and a moderation in loan loss provisions.

The brokerage noted that management expects a steady improvement in asset quality, with early-bucket collection efficiency improving across most states, though it continues to guide for credit costs of 4-4.5 per cent in FY26-27 due to the impact of expected credit loss provisioning.

Emkay Global retained its target price at ₹1,550 and upgraded CreditAccess Grameen to 'Buy' from 'Add'. The brokerage said the recent correction in the stock price offers a favourable risk-reward opportunity, citing the company’s strong return profile, exposure to the microfinance institution recovery theme, and credible management.

JM Financial has upgraded the stock to 'Buy', citing improving asset quality and a recovery in profitability. The brokerage maintained its target price at ₹1,530. Credit costs improved by around 310 basis points sequentially due to lower fresh portfolio-at-risk accretion and a reduction in write-offs to 3.9 per cent from 10.5 per cent in the second quarter, despite a higher expected credit loss provisioning rate, JM Financial said.

Portfolio-at-risk in the 0-90 day bucket declined further, while monthly portfolio-at-risk above 15 days also improved from November 2025 across key states, JM Financial said. ==========

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)