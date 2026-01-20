Fintech major PhonePe secures Sebi approval for IPO, to pursue OFS route

Fintech major PhonePe received the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) nod for a public listing after the Bengaluru-based company confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) last year, sources said.

The listing will target a pure offer-for-sale (OFS) route, a source said.

Investors in the Walmart-promoted company include Tiger Global, Microsoft, General Atlantic, Ribbit Capital, TVS Capital, Tencent, and Qatar Investment Authority, according to Tracxn data.

The IPO comes at a time when multiple fintech peers have listed on the bourses. These include Paytm, MobiKwik, Infibeam Avenues, and Pine Labs.

The company is a leader on India’s real-time payments system Unified Payments Interface (UPI). It processes around 45 per cent of all the UPI transactions monthly.

The closest rival on UPI is Google Pay with a 35 per cent market share.

The company recorded ₹7,115 crore in revenue in 2024-25 (FY25), a 40 per cent growth from the previous year.

This was accompanied by the company turning free cash flow positive, with cash flow from operations amounting to ₹ 1,202 crore.

PhonePe continued to improve its bottom line, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation or Ebitda (excluding ESOP costs) more than doubling to ₹1,477 crore (from ₹652 crore in the prior year), and adjusted PAT (excluding ESOP costs) more than tripling to ₹630 crore (from ₹197 crore in the previous year).