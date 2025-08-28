Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Current Infraprojects IPO Day 2 update: Subscription nears 24x, GMP up 56%

Current Infraprojects IPO Day 2 update: Subscription nears 24x, GMP up 56%

Current Infraprojects IPO: Check latest subscription status, GMP, allotment date, listing date, and other key details here

Current Infraproject IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Current Infraprojects IPO Subscription Update:  Infrastructure and renewable energy company Current Infraprojects continues to receive overwhelming demand from investors for its initial public offering. Data available on the NSE showed that the small and medium enterprises (SME) issue has been oversubscribed by 23.73 times as of around 2:42 PM on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Current Infraprojects IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The favourable sentiment has extended to the grey market as well, where the company’s shares are trading at a strong premium. Sources tracking unofficial market activity revealed that the unlisted shares of Current Infraprojects were exchanging hands at ₹125 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹45 per share, or 56.25 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹80 per share.  ALSO READ | Vikran Engineering IPO booked 4x on Day 2, GMP down at 9%
 

Current Infraprojects IPO details

The public offering comprises an entirely fresh issue of 5.3 million equity shares of worth ₹41.80 crore. It is being offered at a price band of ₹76–80 per share, with a lot size of 1,600 equity shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2 lots, or 3,200 shares, and in multiples of 1,600 shares thereafter.
 
A retail investor would require ₹2,56,000 to bid for the minimum 2 lots (3,200 shares) of Current Infraprojects IPO.
 
The maiden public issue will remain open for subscription until Friday, August 29, 2025. The basis of share allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, September 1, 2025. The company’s stock is tentatively scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

Also Read

IPO

Amanta Healthcare IPO: Know key strengths, risks before you invest

Anlon Healthcare ipo

Retail investors rush for Anlon Healthcare IPO, NIIs follow; QIBs hold back

initial public offerings, IPO

Vikran Engineering IPO booked 4x on Day 2, NIIs lead demand; GMP down at 9%

stocks brokers, markets, sensex, nifty, stock market

Stock market closing highlights: Sensex falls 849 pts; Nifty at 24,712; India VIX up 4%

IPO

Vikran Engineering IPO fully booked on Day 1, NIIs lead demand; GMP 18%

 
The company plans to use the funds raised through the IPO for investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Current Infra Dhanbad Solar Private Limited, for setting up a 1,800 KW solar plant under the RESCO model at the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), IIT(ISM), Dhanbad, Jharkhand. Additionally, the proceeds will be used to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
 
Holani Consultants is acting as the sole book-running lead manager (BRLM) for the issue, while Bigshare Services is serving as the registrar.  ALSO READ | Amanta Healthcare IPO: Know key strengths, risks before you invest

About the Company

Current Infraprojects is engaged in infrastructure construction, development, operations, and maintenance, with expertise across a wide range of services. The company specialises in Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) services, offering end-to-end solutions in Solar EPC, Electrical EPC, Water EPC, and Civil EPC contracts. These include interior and civil works, road furniture, and other turnkey projects.
 
The company also provides Engineering Consulting Services in Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) systems, along with Project Management Consulting (PMC) services.

More From This Section

markets, stock market, market fall, market down

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slides 600 pts, Nifty below 24,600; Ola Electric, Hero Moto buck trend

trading

Dr Agarwal's Health Care, Eye Hospital shares tumble up to 17%; here's why

Following recent revisions to surrender value norms, private sector life insurers are preparing to adjust commission structures for distributor channels, based on persistency metrics.

Top private life insurers report steep decline in lives covered in FY25

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Bye, Thursday Nifty expiry! New NSE derivatives expiry start next Tuesday

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Vijay Kedia portfolio stock zooms 40% in 3 months; analysts see more upside

Topics : IPOs SME IPOs initial public offerings IPOs Fundraising via SME IPOs IPO GMP IPO allotment IPO listing time

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon