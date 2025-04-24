Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 11:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dalmia Bharat shares up 5% as Q4 profit surges 37%; earnings summary here

Dalmia Bharat shares up 5% as Q4 profit surges 37%; earnings summary here

Dalmia Bharat reported a 37.18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹439 crore for the fourth quarter of 2024-25

Dalmia Bharat Cement

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Dalmia Bharat surged nearly 5 per cent in Thursday's intraday session after it reported a 37.18 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the final quarter of the previous financial year. 
 
The cement maker's stock rose as much as 4.7 per cent during the day to ₹1,980 per share. The stock trimmed losses to trade 3.7 per cent higher at ₹1,958 apiece, compared to a 0.13 per cent decline in Nifty50 as of 10:33 AM. 
 
The company's shares snapped their two-day losses on Thursday and have recovered over 22 per cent from their lows of ₹1,607, which it hit in early March. The stock has risen 11 per cent this year, compared to a 2.6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty50. The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹36,833 crore, according to BSE data.  
 

Dalmia Bharat Q4 breakdown

 
Dalmia Bharat reported a 37.18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹439 crore for the fourth quarter of 2024–25, driven by cost efficiency measures. This compares with a net profit of ₹320 crore in the same quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations declined 5 per cent to ₹4,091 crore from ₹4,307 crore a year ago, due to lower sales volume and softer prices. Despite this, the company’s sales volume in the March quarter rose 2.8 per cent to 8.6 million tonnes (Mt).
 
For the financial year ending March 31, 2025, Dalmia Bharat's net profit was down 18 per cent to ₹699 crore. compared to ₹853 crore in the previous fiscal.  
 

Dalmia Bharat management commentary

 
The cement volumes declined by 3 per cent Y-o-Y in the quarter under review, primarily due to the discontinuation of JP tolling volumes, according to Chief Financial Officer Dharmender Tuteja. "Revenue from operations declined by 5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,091 Cr, reflecting the continued softness in cement prices. However, our Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) grew by 21 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹793 crore during the quarter due to our continued focus on cost leadership through various initiatives, including an increase in renewable power capacity."
 
The company's board also recommended a final dividend of ₹5 per share of face value of ₹2 per share for FY2024- 25.  
 

