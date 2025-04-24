Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 10:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Finance rallies 4% intra-day, market cap hits ₹6 trillion; here's why

Bajaj Finance

Bajaj Finance

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Finance share price today: Shares of Bajaj Finance hit a new high of ₹9,709.95 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market after the company announced the schedule of a board meeting to discuss proposals of a special interim dividend, stock split and bonus issue. The stock of the non banking finance company has surpassed its previous high of ₹9,340 touched on April 23, 2025.
 
At 09:16 am, Bajaj Finance was trading 1.6 per cent higher at ₹9,473.80, as compared to 0.22 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.
 
Bajaj Finance market capitalisation tops ₹6 trillion
 
Bajaj Finance’s market capitalisation (market cap) has touched the ₹6-trillion mark for the first time, at ₹ 6.03 trillion in intra-day trade today. Currently, the company’s market cap stood at ₹5.82 trillion, the BSE data shows.
 
Bajaj Finance has become the eighth listed company and fourth financial stocks having a market cap of ₹6 trillion. Reliance Industries is at the first position with a market cap of ₹17.48 trillion, followed by HDFC Bank (₹14.67 trillion), Tata Consultancy Services (₹12.3 trillion), Bharti Airtel (₹11.17 trillion), ICICI Bank (₹10.09 trillion), State Bank of India (₹7.27 trillion) and Infosys (₹6.1 trillion).

Past price performance of Bajaj Finance
Thus far in the calendar year 2025, Bajaj Finance has outperformed the market by surging 35 per cent, as compared to the 1.8 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. In the past one year, the stock has rallied 28 per cent, as against 8 per cent gain in the benchmark index.
 
What's driving Bajaj Finance stock today?
Bajaj Finance has announced that its Board, in the upcoming meeting on April 29, 2025, will consider a special interim dividend for FY25. Additionally, subject to shareholder approval, the Board will also evaluate a stock split (subdivision of equity shares with face value of ₹2 each) and a bonus issue.
 
These corporate actions, if approved, signal management’s confidence in business fundamentals and aim to enhance liquidity, ICICI Securities said in a note. 
 
Past bonus issue, stock split  Earlier in September 2016, Bajaj Finance had issued bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, i.e. one bonus equity share for every share held in the company on record date. The company had subdivided the face value of its equity shares from ₹10 to ₹2.
 
Q4 business update
Bajaj Finance released its fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 (Q4FY25), business update on April 3, 2025. It reported a healthy performance for Q4FY25 with asset under management (AUM) expanding 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹4.17 trillion, on the back of continued traction in customer addition (added 4.7 million customers with total base reaching to 101.8 million as of 31 March 2025). New loans booked grew 36 per cent YoY to 10.7 million, indicating healthy demand momentum.
 
Brokerage views on Bajaj Finance post Q4 business update  Customer addition and thus business growth continue to remain healthy. Asset quality trend and commentary on margins remains watchful, ICICI Securities had said in its note post-Q4 business update.
 
InCred Equities expects margins during Q4FY25 to remain flat sequentially amid easing system-wide liquidity; however improving operating leverage is expected to support profitability during the quarter. The stress on asset quality is a key thing to watch out for. However the brokerage firm believes the trend will remain within the guided range of the management.   
About Bajaj Finance  Bajaj Finance is a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. It is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC).
 
Bajaj Finance is engaged in the business of lending, partnership and services, payments and acceptance of deposits. The Company has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs (small and medium sized enterprises), and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers.
 

