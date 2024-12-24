Business Standard

Stocks to Watch, Dec 24: Bharat Forge, HG Infra, Adani Ent, Nava, TVS Motor

Stocks to Watch, December 24, 2024: Bharat Forge has approved a $64.50 million (Rs 536.64 crore) capital infusion into its subsidiary, Bharat Forge America Inc.

Last Updated : Dec 24 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

Stocks to watch on Tuesday, December 24, 2024: Indian equities are eyeing for a flat to positive start on Tuesday, hinted GIFT Nifty futures. As the futures were trading 25 points higher than Nifty50 futures at 23,794 level. 
 
On Monday, the key benchmarks settled in green with the BSE Sensex closing 498 points or 0.64 per cent higher at 78,540.17, while the Nifty50 settled at 23,753.45, rising 165 points or 0.7 per cent.
 
Meanwhile, for Tuesday, below are some hot stocks to keep tabs on:
 
Stocks to Watch:
 
Listing today: NACDAC Infrastructure IPO (SME) will make its debut on the BSE SME.
 

Bharat Forge: The company has approved a $64.50 million (Rs 536.64 crore) capital infusion into its subsidiary, Bharat Forge America Inc.  
 
Nava: Approved a stock split, dividing each equity share of Rs 2 face value into two shares of Rs 1 face value, with corresponding amendments to the Memorandum and Articles of Association.  
 
Adani Enterprises: Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Ltd (ADSTL) is acquiring an 85.8 per cent stake in Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt Ltd for an enterprise value of Rs 400 crore.  
 
Aurionpro Solutions: Announced its entry into the European market through the acquisition of Fenixys, a financial services technology provider. The all-cash transaction is valued at €10 million and will grant Aurionpro a 100 per cent stake in Fenixys.  
 
TVS Motor: Completed the acquisition of an additional 39.11 per cent stake in DriveX, increasing its total holding to 87.38 per cent.  
 
Supreme Facility Management: Announced a strategic partnership with Komorebi Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd to enhance bus services in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The collaboration is expected to generate approximately Rs 42 crore in business potential.  
 
HG Infra: Subsidiary H.G. Banaskantha BESS Pvt Ltd has signed a battery energy storage purchase agreement with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited for a 185 MW/370 MWh project on a long-term basis.  
 
Websol Energy Systems: Updates on its 600 MW cell line capacity expansion at the Falta plant, with equipment orders placed and production expected to commence by July 2026.  
 
Symphony: Signed a second addendum to a loan agreement with its Australia-based subsidiary, Symphony AU Pty Ltd, increasing the agreement size from A$ 10 million to A$ 15 million.  
 
Power and Instrumentation: Peaton Electricals has obtained a Siemens license to manufacture switchboards. The company plans to increase its stake in Peaton Electricals from 15 per cent to 60 per cent.  
 
MIC Electronics: Received CCA approval for GPS location-based PAPIS (Passenger Information Systems) and LED destination boards for ICF and LHB coaches.  
   

Topics : stocks to watch Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Bharat Forge

First Published: Dec 24 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

