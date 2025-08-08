Data Patterns shares plunge 8% after 'big miss' in Q1 results; details here

Shares of Data Patterns (India) tumbled over 8 per cent on Friday after the company reported a 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) dip in its net profit for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26).
The aerospace and defence firm's stock fell as much as 8.5 per cent during the day to ₹2,351.2 per share, the biggest intraday fall since April 7 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 7.8 per cent lower at ₹2,364 apiece, compared to a 0.61 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:14 AM.
Shares of the company have fallen for the fourth straight session and currently trade at 4.4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 4.5 per cent this year, compared to a 4 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Data Patterns has a total market capitalisation of ₹13,212.22 crore. Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
Data Patterns Q1 results
The company reported a 22.23 per cent decline in net profit to ₹25.50 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with ₹32.79 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations fell 4.56 per cent to ₹99.33 crore from ₹104.08 crore in the year-ago period.
On the operational front, the firm's Ebitda fell 13.7 per cent to ₹32.1 crore, while the Ebitda margin narrowed to 32 per cent from 35.7 per cent a year earlier.
The company’s order book stood at ₹814 crore as on June 30, 2025, compared with ₹730 crore as on March 31, 2025. Including orders received and under negotiation to date, the total order position is ₹1,077 crore, the company said in a statement.
"While revenue for the quarter was modest, primarily due to temporary delays in customer approvals, these are expected to normalise in the coming quarters. We remain confident of delivering our year’s targets," according to Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, chairman and managing director.
Motilal Oswal said Data Patterns’ Q1 results were a "big miss" on its estimates. The brokerage had expected revenue of ₹120 crore and profit of ₹37.2 crore, compared with the actual topline of ₹99.3 crore and bottom line of ₹25.5 crore, respectively.
The order book as of June 30, 2025, stood at ₹814 crore, down 20 per cent Y-o-Y, Motilal Oswal said and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock.
About Data Patterns
Data Patterns engages in the design and development of electronic hardware, software, firmware, mechanical systems, and product prototypes, along with testing, validation, and verification services.
The company’s expertise spans a wide range of defence and aerospace technologies, including radars, electronic warfare systems, communications, avionics, small satellites, automated test equipment, and COTS solutions.