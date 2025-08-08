Friday, August 08, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ramco Cements tanks after mixed Q1; opportunity or red flag? Find out here

Ramco Cements tanks after mixed Q1; opportunity or red flag? Find out here

At 10:41 AM, the stock was trading 5.38 per cent lower at ₹1,075, underperforming the broader BSE Sensex, which was down 0.54 per cent at 80,188.05.

cement, cement sector

The decline in the Ramco Cements stock price reflects concerns around the company’s muted volume growth and delayed asset monetisation, even as profitability showed improvement on a year-on-year and sequential basis.

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ramco Cement share price post Q1 results: Cement maker Ramco Cements shares fell as much as 6.32 per cent to an intraday low of ₹1,064.25 on Friday, August 8, after the company reported a mixed set of earnings for the June quarter of FY26
 
At 10:41 AM, the stock was trading 5.38 per cent lower at ₹1,075, underperforming the broader BSE Sensex, which was down 0.54 per cent at 80,188.05.
 
The decline in the Ramco Cements stock price reflects concerns around the company’s muted volume growth and delayed asset monetisation, even as profitability showed improvement on a year-on-year and sequential basis.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY 
 

Ramco Cements Q1 results

 
Ramco Cements reported a 24-25 per cent Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q rise in Ebitda to ₹4,000 crore, driven by improved realisations and price hikes in the southern region. However, volumes were a key disappointment, declining 6-7 per cent Y-o-Y, mainly due to weak demand amid early monsoon in key markets like Kerala and eastern India. 
 
As a result, Ebitda per tonne, though up 32 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹966, was below street estimates.

Also Read

A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BSE shares drop 2% despite 'strong' Q1 results; what's spooking analysts?

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC

LIC shares rise 5% on posting Q1 results; how brokerages are rating stock?

Stock market

Q1 miss, muted deals: What should investors do with Birlasoft stock now?premium

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

VIP Industries shares slip 4% post weak Q1 nos; here's analysts takeaway

stock market trading

Page Industries share falls 4% after Q1 nos.; should you buy, sell or hold?

 
The company’s profit after tax (PAT) rose ~142 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹860 crore, but missed analyst expectations by a wide margin (~27 per cent). Meanwhile, the construction chemical segment saw robust growth of 79 per cent Y-o-Y, albeit on a low base.
 
The management reiterated its plan to achieve 30 MTPA capacity by March 2026, supported by capacity additions at the Kurnool plant and expansions at existing units. It has monetised ₹5,000 crore from non-core assets so far, with the remainder expected to close by September 2025, a slight delay from the earlier July timeline.  ALSO READ | Kalpataru Projects International jumps 9% on posting 130% spike in PAT YoY

What brokerages are saying?

 
Motilal Oswal remained ‘Neutral’, citing weaker-than-expected volume performance. It cut FY26E/FY27E Ebitda estimates by 6 per cent/4 per cent and introduced FY28 projections. Valuing the stock at 13x Jun’27E EV/Ebitda, the brokerage arrived at a target price of ₹1,050.
 
Those at JM Financial noted that Q1 numbers were in line with its estimates, but pointed out the continued capex intensity and rising net debt, which stood at ₹4,610 crore as of June 2025. It cut FY26 Ebitda estimates by 3 per cent, while maintaining FY27–28 forecasts. The brokerage, however, kept a ‘Hold’ rating with a target price of ₹1,045, valuing the stock at 13x September 2027E EV/Ebitda.
 
Antique Stock Broking, meanwhile, flagged the impact of the newly imposed mineral land tax in Tamil Nadu, which hurt costs by ~₹100/tonne. It cut FY26-27 Ebitda estimates by 12-14 per cent, factoring in weaker volumes and profitability. The brokerage maintained a ‘Hold’ rating with a target price of ₹1,000, valuing the stock at 13x 1HFY28E EV/Ebitda.  ALSO READ | AU Small Finance Bank up 7%; first SFB to get RBI's universal bank approval

Ramco Cements outlook

 
While Ramco Cements has shown margin resilience due to better realisations, volume pressure, higher capex, and elevated debt levels remain key concerns. 
 
Most brokerages have retained a neutral-to-cautious view, with limited upside in the near term. Investors may await execution on capacity expansion and asset monetisation for a more constructive outlook.

More From This Section

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 550 pts, Nifty below 24,450; Metal, Realty index slip 1%, Airtel 3%

AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank up 7%; first SFB to get RBI's universal bank approval

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Kalpataru Projects International jumps 9% on posting 130% spike in PAT YoY

The addition to MSCI's indices has sent Riyadh stocks into a bull market and brought record fund inflows

MSCI August rejig: Swiggy, VMM, 2 others added to Global Standard Index

Cummins India

Cummins India shares jump 4% post Q1 earnings; Nomura shares stock outlook

Topics : Share Market Today The Smart Investor BSE Sensex Nifty50 Ramco Cements Cement sector Cement stocks Cement production Share price Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMSCI Global Index August RejigGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon