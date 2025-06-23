Monday, June 23, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Porinju Veliyath portfolio stock zooms 20% on huge volumes. Do you own?

Shares of Kerala Ayurveda zoomed 20% to ₹511.70 on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade with 2.87 million shares representing 23.9% of total equity changing hands till 1:11 PM.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerala Ayurveda share price today

 
Shares of Kerala Ayurveda zoomed 20 per cent to ₹511.70 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.73 per cent at 81,806.54. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹515 on June 12, 2025.
 
Till 01:11 PM; as many as 2.87 million shares representing 23.9 per cent of total equity of Kerala Ayurveda changed hands on the BSE. There were pending buy orders for 32,668 on the BSE, the exchange data shows. The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.
 
 
Currently, Kerala Ayurveda trades under ‘X’ group on the BSE. X group classified equity securities of companies that are only listed/traded on the BSE. 
 

Porinju Veliyath held 5 per cent stake in Kerala Ayurveda

 
Ace investor Porinju Veliyath held 623,000 shares or 5 per cent stake in Kerala Ayurveda at the end of March 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.
 
Dheeraj Kumar Lohia (1.93 per cent), Sanjiv Dhireshbhai Shah (2.55 per cent) and Sashikanth Balachandar (1.26) were the other retail shareholders with over 1 per cent stake in Kerala Ayurveda, data shows.

Kerala Ayurveda shareholding pattern

 
As on March 31, 2025, Kerala Ayurveda total outstanding shares stood at 12 million. The promoters held 7.06 million or 58.58 per cent holding, while the remaining 41.42 per cent stake were with the public shareholders. Of the public shareholding, retail individual shareholders held 32.22 per cent stake in the company.
 

Kerala Ayurveda - Business outlook

 
Kerala Ayurveda aims to accelerate its growth trajectory, setting a target to double its topline growth to 50 per cent in the new financial year and proposes to raise funds for the same. These funds will be used to support significant investments in high quality marketing, advanced technology and expanded international reach supported by world-class talent. These strategic priorities are designed to solidify Kerala Ayurveda’s position as a global leader in the Ayurveda industry and drive sustainable growth across all business segments, the management said.
 
In FY25, Kerala Ayurveda consolidated revenue grew by a strong 22 per cent (17.4 per cent excluding Ayurvedagram Bali + Om Vedic Singapore) vs. a year ago. This reflects the continued strong growth in the US business driven by the Academy business (52 per cent growth) and the US Wellness Center (47 per cent) and strong growth in the Ayurvedagram Bali business (71 per cent) behind increased occupancy. The India Ecommerce business saw a continued upswing in growth with Q4FY25 growing at 37 per cent vs. a year ago.
 
The management expects 2x growth in India digital business and a 3x growth in the US. Ayurvedagram Bengaluru projecting 30 per cent+ growth through the addition of new luxury rooms and refurbishments of existing facilities. The company plans also to expand retreats with the launch of a new property in the second half of the year.
 

About Kerala Ayurveda

 
Kerala Ayurveda is one of the oldest (founded around 80 years ago) full Spectrum-Listed Ayurveda companies in the world. The company enshrines the authentic, traditional form of Ayurveda and Yoga from Kerala, with an ancient lineage going back 5,000 years. Its footprint spans Academies, Wellness Resorts, Hospitals, Clinics, Products and Services across India & USA. Kerala Ayurveda Academy (KAL), based in the US, California, has trained and certified over 3,500 ‘graduates‘. KAL has over 6,000 hours of education programs certified by States of California and Washington in the US.
     

Topics : Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor Porinju Veliyath stock market trading Market trends Healthcare sector

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

