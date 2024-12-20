Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 11:08 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / International Gemmological Institute shares list at 22% premium on bourses

International Gemmological Institute shares list at 22% premium on bourses

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), IGI shares listed at Rs 510, reflecting a premium of 22.30 per cent per share against the issue price of Rs 417

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

International Gemmological Institute (IGI) IPO listing today: Shares of International Gemmological Institute (India) made a decent D-Street debut on Friday, December 20, 2024, in an otherwise weak market. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), IGI shares listed at Rs 510, reflecting a premium of 22.30 per cent per share against the issue price of Rs 417.
 
IGI shares listed at Rs 504.85 apiece on the BSE, reflecting a slightly lower premium of 21.06 per cent over the IPO allotment price.
 
IGI IPO listing came below the grey market expectations. Ahead of listing, the unlisted shares of IGI were trading at Rs 576, reflecting a Grey Market Premium (GMP) of Rs 159 or 38.13 per cent over the allotment price of Rs 417, according to sources tracking grey market activity.  ALSO READ: Bumper debut! Hamps Bio lists at 90% premium, hits upper circuit later
 
 
IGI IPO was available at a price band of Rs 397–Rs 417 per share with a lot size of 35 shares. The public offering closed with a subscription of 33.78 times by the end of the subscription period on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, as per BSE data. IGI IPO witnessed the highest demand from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed to 45.80 times the quota reserved for them.
 
The Rs 4,225 crore public offering of IGI comprises a fresh issue of 35,371,702 equity shares, and an offer for sale of 65,947,242 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 apiece.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

Carraro India IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band; Should you subscribe?

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

Bumper debut! Hamps Bio lists at 90% premium, hits upper circuit later

IPO

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO opens today: GMP up 38%; Should you apply?

stock market

Markets Today: US GDP; China LPR; FIIs; Senores & Carraro IPOs; IGI listing

ipo market listing share market

Senores Pharmaceuticals IPO zooms 38% ahead of launch; key details from RHP

 
The company will not receive the proceeds from the offer for sale, which will be given to the shareholders offloading their stakes. However, the proceeds from the fresh issue, IGI intends to utilise the net proceeds towards funding payment of the purchase consideration for the acquisition of IGI Belgium Group and IGI Netherlands Group from the promoter and for general corporate purposes.
 
KFin Technologies serves as the registrar for the issue, while Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers.
 
The International Gemmological Institute (India) is a leading authority on diamond, gemstone, and jewelry certification. Utilising international standards, IGI provides comprehensive grading reports that analyze stone characteristics. In addition to its laboratory services, IGI offers educational programs, degree plans, and research services, with a global network of 31 laboratories. The company's expertise encompasses diamond grading, colored stone evaluation, and finished jewelry assessment, with a presence spanning multiple countries.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

Sagility India soars 5%, hits record high as Jefferies initiates with 'Buy'

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 50 pts lower at 79,150; Metal, Oil, Health climb, financials drag

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

KPI Green Energy announces ex-date for bonus issue; stock jumps 5%

IPO

Ventive Hospitality IPO opens; check GMP, recommendation and other details

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggest 'bull spread' on Torrent Pharma

Topics : IPO listing time Share price IPO GMP share market Buzzing stocks BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon