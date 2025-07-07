Dhanlaxmi bank shares climb 5% as Q1 deposits grow 14% YoY

Dhanlaxmi Bank shares witnessed a robust surge of over 5 per cent, recording an intraday high of ₹31.64 on Monday after the company announced its June quarter (Q1FY26) update. The private bank recorded a 14.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in deposit levels to ₹16,570 crore in Q1.
At 01:40 PM, Dhanlaxmi Bank shares were trading at ₹30.72, up by 2.57 per cent on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, the Nifty50 was trading marginally down, quoting 25,450.90. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares of the private bank have experienced a minor decline of 4.1 per cent on the NSE.
Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1 Update
The CASA (Current Account Savings Account) balances showed a moderate increase of 3.8 per cent to ₹4,675 crore from ₹4,504 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Gross advances increased to ₹12,484 crore, marking an increase of 17.3 per cent from ₹10,643 crore recorded in the same period of FY25. Meanwhile, the gold loan segment witnessed a strong Y-o-Y growth of 28.1 per cent to ₹4,039 crore from ₹3,153 crore.
As of June 30, 2025, the bank's total business stood at ₹29,054 crore, reflecting a rise of 15.8 per cent from ₹25,084 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates
About Dhanlaxmi Bank
The private bank, headquartered in Thrissur, Kerala, was incorporated on November 16, 1927. The bank has a robust presence across the country with 261 Branches and 282 ATMs. Dhanlaxmi Bank was founded by a group of enterprising entrepreneurs (GEE) at Thrissur. It became a Scheduled Commercial Bank in 1977.
In 1993, the bank obtained a restricted foreign exchange licence for rupee accounts of non-residents. DBL also ventured into new areas such as consumer banking, corporate banking and merchant banking. In March 1996, the private bank launched a public issue of 80 lakh equity shares of ₹10 each for cash at a premium of ₹40 per share, aggregating ₹40 crore.