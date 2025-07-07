Monday, July 07, 2025 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Myntra Kotak credit card ends July 10: Here's what changes for users

Myntra Kotak credit card ends July 10: Here's what changes for users

What customers should know before switching to League Platinum Credit Card

Myntra Kotak CC

Myntra Kotak CC

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kotak Mahindra Bank will discontinue its co-branded Myntra Kotak Credit Card from July 10, 2025, and migrate all existing cardholders to the Kotak League Platinum Credit Card, the lender has told customers in an email.
 

What’s changing for cardholders?

 
From July 10, the Myntra Kotak Credit Card will no longer be valid for transactions. Cardholders will automatically receive the Kotak League Platinum card as a replacement. Those who prefer not to migrate can choose to close their account by contacting the bank’s customer care before the migration date.
 
Users are also advised to update any standing instructions or auto-payments linked to their existing card to avoid disruptions.
 
 

Key features of the Kotak League Platinum Credit Card

 
The Kotak League Platinum card offers broader usage benefits but does away with Myntra-specific rewards.
 
Rewards: Earn eight reward points for every Rs 150 spent on general purchases (excluding certain categories like fuel, rent, wallet loads, education, and gaming).

Also Read

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank to end complimentary debit card insurance from July

Nilesh Shah

Nilesh Shah of Kotak AMC's market strategy as India, Pakistan war escalates

Kotak mahindra bank, kotak

Kotak Mahindra credit cards: Changes rates, fees, rewards announced

Corporate earnings growth expectations

Analysts sound caution on India Inc's earnings growth amid market pullback

max financial

ICICI MF, Morgan Stanley, 6 others buy 1.6% stake in MaxFin Services

 
Fuel surcharge waiver: 1 per cent waiver, capped at Rs 3,500 annually.
 
Railway surcharge waiver: Up to Rs 500 per year.
 
Milestone benefits: Spend Rs 1.25 lakh in six months to get 4 PVR tickets or 10,000 reward points.
 
Joining benefit: 5,000 bonus points (worth Rs 500) for the fee-based variant.
 

How does it compare to the Myntra card?

 
The Myntra Kotak Credit Card offered 7.5 per cent instant discounts on Myntra purchases and 1.25 per cent cashback on other spends, alongside a complimentary Myntra Insider membership. However, the League Platinum focuses on reward points and milestone benefits instead of brand-specific discounts.
 
Additionally, Kotak has from June 1 revised its credit card rewards policy. No reward points will be earned on utility bill payments above Rs 35,000 per billing cycle, or on wallet loads, insurance, and select other categories.
 

What should cardholders do?

 
Review the League Platinum card’s rewards and fee structure to see if it suits their spending habits.
 
Update recurring payments linked to the old card.
 
If the new card doesn’t fit their needs, consider exploring alternative options or requesting card cancellation.
 
Kotak Mahindra Bank has assured customers that the annual fee for the new card will remain the same as the Myntra card at Rs 499 plus taxes.
 
(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd)

More From This Section

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Cheats posing as EPFO agents are a threat: Red flags and how to stay safe

workplace, office

USA, Japan, Hong Kong pump $1.06 bn into Indian realty in Q2: Top deals

MUTUAL FUND, EQUITY FUND, MF INDUSTRY

Expense ratios: a quiet wealth killer which eats up your mutual fund gains

UAE golden visa

Mercedes + UAE Golden Visa now a cheaper combo than just car deal in India

Ram mandir, Ayodhya

Should you spend Rs 1.8 lakh on a pilgrimage? IRCTC's Ramayana tour decoded

Topics : Kotak Mahindra Credit Card BS Web Reports Myntra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanAP EAMCET Counselling 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon