Monday, July 07, 2025 | 01:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Borosil Renewables up 6% on plans to sharpen focus on India solar sector

Borosil Renewables up 6% on plans to sharpen focus on India solar sector

Borosil Renewables share price jumped 6 per cent after company's German arm filed for insolvency, the move to free up resources and management bandwidth for India operations

Borosil Renewables Ltd

| Image: LinkedIn/ Borosil Renewables Ltd

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Borosil Renewables shares spiked 6 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹526.5 per share. At 12:30 PM, Borosil Renewables shares were trading 3 per cent higher at ₹511.7 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.13 per cent at 83,326.5.
 
The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹6,778.32 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹644 per share and 52-week low was at ₹403.1 per share. 

Why were Borosil Renewable shares in demand?

The buying interest on the counter came after the company's German arm GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg GmbH filed for insolvency which frees up resources and management bandwidth for Borosil Renewables to further scale its core Indian operations which are experiencing robust demand, policy tailwinds, and improving pricing environment following the imposition of anti-dumping duties on imports from China and Vietnam, according to the filing. 
 
 
GMB, with a capacity of 350 tonnes per day (TPD), had served European manufacturers of solar modules for their requirements of solar glass. However, demand erosion became drastic last year, as Chinese manufacturers flooded the European market with severely underpriced solar modules. European solar module manufacturers, amongst them stellar names like Meyer Berger started closing down. 
 
Demand for solar glass dropped precipitously, as module manufacturers started shutting down. Based on policies announced at the EU and Federal levels, Borosil continued support through its subsidiary, with operational adjustments and financial support totalling €27 million. 

Also Read

Borosil

Borosil Renewables to wind up German unit, focus on Indian solar glass

trading, markets

Borosil shares spike 7% as Q4 profit doubles; stock up 25% in 8 sessions

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

Borosil Renewables locks in 5% upper circuit after capacity expansion plans

CUET UG counselling 2025

CUET UG counselling 2025: Dates out for top universities; details inside

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; FMCG index up 1.5%; Godrej Con zooms 6%, HUL 3%

 
Further, GMB’s operations will be overseen by a court-appointed administrator in Germany. Borosil will no longer account for GMB’s financial losses, which amounted to approximately ₹9 crore per month, according to the filing. 
 
Borosil will have to assess and account for any impact, on account of the aforesaid insolvency resolution process of GMB, in the forthcoming quarterly results. The exposure as of March 31, 2025, in the German subsidiary and step-down subsidiary is Euro 35.30 million.
 
India’s solar module manufacturing capacity has already surpassed 90 GW and is expected to rise to 150 GW by March 2027, presenting a strong demand environment for domestic solar glass. In May 2025, Borosil announced plans to increase its manufacturing capacity by 600 TPD through two new furnaces, investing approximately ₹950 crore. This would mark a 60 per cent expansion over its current capacity of 1,000 TPD. 

About Borosil Renewables Limited

Borosil Renewable manufactures solar glass and a global pioneer in clean energy materials innovation. Through technology leadership, backwardintegrated manufacturing, and deep commitment to ESG, the company plays a central role in enabling India’s solar energy ambitions.
 

More From This Section

Stock market

Sensex, Nifty trade flat as tariff updates keep D-street mood in check

Premiumtrading, stock market

JK Tyre, Timken among 5 smallcap stock ideas with upto 27% upside potential

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cleared the conversion of financial and investment services provider Tata Capital Limited (TCL) into a non-banking finance company (NBFC)–investment credit company (ICC) from a NBFC–core investment company (CIC). T

L&T Finance nears new high after 7 years; stock zooms 64% from January low

Morgan Stanley has set up a platform with Bengaluru-based Puravankara Projects for industrial parks

Puravankara shares jump 7% on ₹2,100 crore redevelopment project

Petronet LNG (Photo: LNG Prime)

Petronet LNG shares rise 3%; Motilal Oswal upgrades to 'Buy'; check target

Topics : Borosil Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanAP EAMCET Counselling 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon